Rencher Says Award Felt Like God Was Giving Him a Hug

JP-Priester

Before the Tigers went out for practice on Monday evening, head coach Dabo Swinney had some exciting news he needed to share with the team.

The news was that running back Darien Rencher had been named Disney's 2020 Spirit Award winner. It is a prestigious honor that is presented annually to college football’s most inspirational player, coach, team, or figure. 

Throughout his career, Rencher has evolved into one the teams biggest leaders, on the field and off. Not only is he one of the veterans in the running back room, he was also instrumental in the #WeWantToPlay movement that is largely responsible for there even being a season, as well as helping to organize a peaceful protest for social injustice over the offseason.

The fifth-year senior knew he had been nominated by the team for a few awards, but not this one. This one came out of nowhere for Rencher.

"I had no idea that I was up for this award, like no idea, Rencher said. "This is a Monday practice, I'm just getting my mind right like, I'm just about to go to work. I'm sitting there thinking, honestly, it was like it well they might give it to the team, they might give the Trev (Lawrence), David Saville (team manager). Like I didn't think of myself. And then when coach said Darien Richard, man it was just crazy. Like I felt like God was giving me like a big old hug."

Before hearing his name called, Rencher says he was in awe thinking about all the names the award has been associated with in the past. Now his name will be added to that list.

"Just the names that come with it," Renchers said. "Tim Tebow, who like I watched growing up. Mark Herzlich who actually became like just another guy in my corner. A couple years ago he came and spoke to the team, we stayed in touch. And then like the Alabama football team, The Iowa football team. Just hearing all the names and the stories that pretty much went with each year's award, which is crazy."

Rencher, who is a product of T.L. Hannah High School right up the road from Clemson in Anderson, has gone through a lot to get where he is today. He came back from two ACL tears in high school, one to each knee, and walked onto the Clemson team before earning a scholarship.

The running back says it's that kind of adversity that has made him who he is today, and that the award is a good reminder that he has gone about doing things the right way.

"That's what I feel the most," Rencher said. "Like there's moments in life and you just feel like they remind you why you do stuff. That you're in the right place, that you're doing the right thing, that all the things that you went through. It's like almost like in order to get to heaven, you got to go through hell sometimes. All the things you went through. All the hard things were just, it was all worth it."

