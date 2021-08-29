Looking Ahead: Clawson Wants Wake's Matchup With Clemson to Mean Something

Head coach Dave Clawson is pleased with the progress that Wake Forest has made under his watch, but he's ready for the Demon Deacons to take that next step as a program.

Wake Forest has been to five consecutive bowl games.

It's the first time in school history the Demon Deacons have pulled off that feat, something head coach Dave Clawson takes a lot of pride in.

"I think we've made a lot of progress," Clawson said at the ACC Kickoff. "We're certainly proud of the fact that we've been to five straight bowls for the first time in the history of the program."

However, with a lot of experience returning on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Sam Hartman, Clawson is looking for more from his team in 2021. Just expecting to make a bowl appearance is no longer the goal.

"But we want more," Clawson said. "There's a whole 'nother level that we want to get to. I think it's really good that I think our program is now one that expects to be in a bowl. But taking that next step in our league is difficult. But we think we have a group this year that's capable of doing that."

In fact, Clawson has set his sights high. Heading into his eighth season in Winston Salem, Wake's head coach is looking to compete for an ACC Atlantic Championship. When the Demon Deacons pay a visit to Clemson on November 20, Clawson wants something tangible on the line, no matter how challenging that might be.

"Whether it's New Year's Day bowls or being in contention to win the ACC Atlantic," Clawson said. "Obviously that's a very high standard in the ACC, but that has to be our goal. We'd love to get to that second to last game in November against Clemson with it meaning a lot for both football teams."

"For so many years here, it was you got to a bowl. You got to six, you celebrated. We don't want to minimize that accomplishment. But let's do more. Let's raise this thing another level. And again, recognizing how difficult that challenge is in the ACC."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!