DeAndre Hopkins Hail Mary Catch Propels Cardinals to Win

Trailing 30-26 and with the clock winding down, DeAndre Hopkins came down with a 43-yard Hail Mary pass from Kyler Murray to give Arizona a 32-26 comeback win over Buffalo on Sunday.

It was a crazy play that started with just 11 seconds left on the clock. Murray had to escape pressure and roll to his left, before heaving up the long pass. Hopkins came down with the ball with three Bills defenders surrounding him.

The former Clemson receiver finished the game with 7 catches for 127 yards, and the lone touchdown.

Hopkins came to Arizona via an offseason trade in which the Texans sent the All-Pro wideout to the Cardinals in exchange for a fourth-round pick and running back David Johnson.

Arizona came into the weekend tied for the lead in the NCF West and the win moves the team to 6-3 on the season.