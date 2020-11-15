A quick glance at the box score of the Arizona Cardinals 34-31 loss to Miami last weekend would suggest that DeAndre Hopkins had a fairly quiet day. However, looks can be deceiving.

The former Clemson standout had just three catches for 30 yards in the loss, but what the box score might not tell you is that Hopkins also drew four pass interference penalties. Xavien Howard, considered to be one of the better corners in the league, was the player flagged all four times.

While meeting with the media on Friday, ahead of Arizona's Week-10 matchup with Buffalo, Hopkins said that as long as the offense was moving the ball, that was all that mattered, but the NFL All-Pro also suggested that he would like to see a rule change giving receivers credit for the yardage on pass interference penalties.

"As long as the ball moves, that's all I care about," Hopkins said. "But I do think that the rule should change and receivers should get counted yards for penalties."

Hopkins entered last weekend leading the league in both catches and receiving yards, but after his least productive day of the season, he is no longer leading in either category.

Overall Hopkins said he was pleased with the outing from an individual standpoint. The only thing he was unhappy with was the team's inability to pick up the win.

"I was very happy," Hopkins said. "Even though we didn't win. That's probably the only thing I was mad about, but not my catches or completions. When a guy has to hold you when a ball is being thrown your way every time, I think that's a sign of respect."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter.