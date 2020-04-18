Death Valley Debates: Episode 2

Welcome to the second episode of “Death Valley Debates,” where Zach Lentz and Brad Senkiw tackle the hottest topics involving Clemson athletics.

In a quick, fast-paced conversation, the AllClemson.com publisher and deputy editor, respectively, ask two questions, hash it out and tell each other who's wrong.

In this edition, they dive into a debate college football: Will the season start in September if there are no students in school? In a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence earlier this week, BIG 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby stated, "Our players are students. If we're not in college, we're not having contests."

The duo also covers whether Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields should be the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy over Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence? It was not so long ago that both Fields and Lawrence were listed as co-favorites at 4/1. According to one offshore sportsbook, Fields is the solo Heisman favorite as his odds are at 9/2. Lawrence, meanwhile, comes in at 5/1.

