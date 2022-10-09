Defense Helps Clemson Find Another Way to Win

Three weeks ago, it was DJ Uiagalelei and the offense that lifted Clemson to a dramatic double-overtime victory over Wake Forest.

Last week, the fifth-ranked Tigers played their most complete game to date, as they beat NC State in a top-10 matchup at Death Valley.

Then on Saturday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass., when the offense was struggling and trying to find some kind of rhythm, it was Clemson’s defense that stepped up in a 31-3 victory over Boston College.

“We have won different ways for sure,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “I am just really proud of how we played them.”

The Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) played with a dominating defense on Saturday, as they smothered BC for much of the night. Clemson’s defense had 14 quarterback pressures, which resulted in four sacks and had quarterback Phil Jurkovec running for his life all night.

Jurkovec completed just 19 of 40 passes for 188 yards. He twice had the football stripped from his hands. It got so bad late in the second half, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley decided to take his senior quarterback out of the game with 9:31 to play and his team down three touchdowns.

“Tonight, the defense controlled the night,” Swinney said. “The name of the game is points, and they kept them out of the end zone all night.”

Clemson held the Eagles to 254 yards. They were limited to 5-of-18 on third down, lost a fumble, ran for 34 yards and averaged just 1.1 yards per carry. The Tigers also had 11 tackles for loss.

BC’s three points were Clemson’s fewest surrendered to Boston College since shutting out the Eagles, 13-0, in 1952 at Braves Field.

The first half was not pretty at all for the offense. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw his first interception in 110 attempts. Wide receiver Beaux Collins dropped a sure touchdown and the wide receivers as a whole dropped four passes. The offensive line was called for two illegal procedure penalties.

After Uiagalelei’s interception on the Tigers’ second possession, Clemson’s next four possessions ended in punts and totaled just 41 yards. The Tigers were just 1-for-6 on third down in the opening half.

“We were not as crisp tonight as we have been,” Swinney said. “That is disappointing. But they just kept getting the ball back and we were able to do what we needed to do to get control of the game.”

Defensive end Xavier Thomas, who won the Leather Helmet Award as the game’s MVP, got to Jurkovec twice, stripped him of the football on one of those occasions, though he played just six snaps in his first game back from injury.

Thomas missed the first five games of the year due to foot surgery he had in preseason camp.

“It was definitely sore,” Thomas said. “I would say I am around ninety percent right now. I am not even hundred percent, yet. So, I am really excited to see how I can play when I am hundred percent.”

Though Thomas was back, the Tigers were still without several other defensive stars. Cornerback Sheridan Jones missed his third straight game. Safeties R.J. Mickens and Tyler Venables were both out, as was defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

Yet, Clemson still held the Eagles to 86 total yards in the second half.

