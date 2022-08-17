Defense Responds In Clemson's Second Scrimmage; Dabo Swinney Updates Injuries

Clemson held its second and final scrimmage of fall camp on Wednesday morning inside Memorial Stadium.

After the offensive line won the day in the first scrimmage over the weekend, head coach Dabo Swinney was pleased with how his defense bounced back on Wednesday.

"I thought we got better in some areas today, our defense responded," Swinney said.

Swinney said the Tigers worked on a lot of situational stuff in the second scrimmage, with Nate Wiggins and Toriano Pride both recording interceptions.

Brannon Spector led the team in catches, while freshman Antonio Williams continues to make plays. Dacari Collins also had a productive day.

One area Swinney was disappointed in was the overtime period, with him noting that there were too many penalties on both the offense and defense.

The head coach really likes where his first-team offensive line is at currently, while he also added there was a lot of cross-training going on with the second and third teams.

There were no new injuries in the scrimmage, as Swinney said his team is trending in the right direction from a health standpoint. The head coach doesn't expect Xavier Thomas to miss much time, but that he would be out for the opener in Atlanta against Georgia Tech and then they would go from there.

E.J. Williams is back at practice but was held out of the scrimmage. Swinney is hopeful that Beaux Collins will be back at some point next week.

Swinney also said DJ Uiagalelei is no doubt the starting quarterback, noting he has earned it and it is his job to keep. He added that freshman Cade Klubnik would get opportunities to play.

So far in camp, from a production standpoint, Tyler Venables has been the most productive safety.

