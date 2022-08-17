Skip to main content

Defense Responds In Clemson's Second Scrimmage; Dabo Swinney Updates Injuries

Clemson held its second and final scrimmage of fall camp on Wednesday morning inside Memorial Stadium.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Clemson held its second and final scrimmage of fall camp on Wednesday morning inside Memorial Stadium.

After the offensive line won the day in the first scrimmage over the weekend, head coach Dabo Swinney was pleased with how his defense bounced back on Wednesday.

"I thought we got better in some areas today, our defense responded," Swinney said. 

Swinney said the Tigers worked on a lot of situational stuff in the second scrimmage, with Nate Wiggins and Toriano Pride both recording interceptions.

Brannon Spector led the team in catches, while freshman Antonio Williams continues to make plays. Dacari Collins also had a productive day.

One area Swinney was disappointed in was the overtime period, with him noting that there were too many penalties on both the offense and defense.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jordan McFadden, Bryn Tucker, Marcus Tate
Play

Streeter 'Fired Up' About Progress of Offensive Line

A season ago, injuries and inexperience had a major impact on the Tigers' inability to develop any consistency up front.

7 hours ago
DJ Uiagalelei
Play

While There's Competition, There's No QB Battle at Clemson Right Now

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter addressed his quarterback situation between DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik after Monday's practice.

23 hours ago
Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed watches cornerback Malcolm Greene (21) and safety Kylon Griffin (18) lift linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) during practice in Clemson on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Greene is Healthy, Confident, Making Plays

CLEMSON, S.C. — Through the first eight days of fall camp, the Clemson coaches are seeing the old Malcolm Greene.

Aug 16, 2022 1:16 PM EDT

The head coach really likes where his first-team offensive line is at currently, while he also added there was a lot of cross-training going on with the second and third teams.

There were no new injuries in the scrimmage, as Swinney said his team is trending in the right direction from a health standpoint. The head coach doesn't expect Xavier Thomas to miss much time, but that he would be out for the opener in Atlanta against Georgia Tech and then they would go from there.

E.J. Williams is back at practice but was held out of the scrimmage. Swinney is hopeful that Beaux Collins will be back at some point next week.

Swinney also said DJ Uiagalelei is no doubt the starting quarterback, noting he has earned it and it is his job to keep. He added that freshman Cade Klubnik would get opportunities to play.

So far in camp, from a production standpoint, Tyler Venables has been the most productive safety.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

Jordan McFadden, Bryn Tucker, Marcus Tate
Football

Streeter 'Fired Up' About Progress of Offensive Line

By JP Priester7 hours ago
DJ Uiagalelei
Football

While There's Competition, There's No QB Battle at Clemson Right Now

By Brad Senkiw23 hours ago
Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed watches cornerback Malcolm Greene (21) and safety Kylon Griffin (18) lift linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) during practice in Clemson on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Football

Greene is Healthy, Confident, Making Plays

By Will VandervortAug 16, 2022 1:16 PM EDT
soccer
Olympic Sports

Tigers Men's Soccer Preseason Top Team

By Zach LentzAug 16, 2022 11:30 AM EDT
USATSI_18876077_168387971_lowres
Baseball

Atlanta Braves Pitcher Spencer Strider Backs Up Words With Win Over Mets

By Brad SenkiwAug 16, 2022 7:52 AM EDT
Phil Mafah
Football

Ultimate Combo: Clemson RB Phil Mafah Beefs Up, Stays Fast

By Brad SenkiwAug 16, 2022 6:29 AM EDT
USATSI_17329317_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

Miami Dolphins Sign Former Clemson Defensive Back

By Brad SenkiwAug 15, 2022 4:55 PM EDT
Xavier Thomas
Football

Wes Goodwin says Xavier Thomas in Good State of Mind Following Injury

By Will VandervortAug 15, 2022 2:22 PM EDT