Depth Chart Diagnosis: Will Clemson WR Collins Return vs. South Carolina?

No. 9 Clemson (10-1) released its depth chart Monday for Saturday's noon home game against South Carolina (7-4), and a familiar name is back on the list.

Receiver Beaux Collins (separated shoulder) made the depth chart for the first time since getting injured at Notre Dame on Nov. 5. Collins wasn't listed last week for the Miami game, even though he tried to get back on the field.

Ultimately, Collins wasn't made available against the Hurricanes, and head coach Dabo Swinney said Sunday that he's still day-to-day, but his inclusion on the depth chart is a promising sign.

Collins has recorded 20 receptions for 308 yards and five touchdowns in nine games.

Also listed on Clemson's depth chart, Mitchell Mayes will start at left guard in place of Marcus Tate, who suffered a knee injury against Miami that requires surgery and ends his 2022 season.

Mayes has played nearly 130 snaps in the last two games. Listed behind him at left guard is freshman Collin Sadler, who's already played in three games this season. Swinney is hoping to save his redshirt season, so he can play one more game before having his first season count against him.

Defensively, Barrett Carter has swapped from SAM linebacker to WILL linebacker with Trenton Simpson on the depth chart. The move, however, was made last week when Carter played primarily at WILL.

Bryan Bresee is also listed after missing last week's game with an illness.

Here's the entire depth chart for Clemson and South Carolina:

