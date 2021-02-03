Could Deshaun Watson Throw to Hunter Renfrow Again?

The rumors surrounding Deshaun Watson's continue to circulate.

On Tuesday, a Las Vegas reporter hinted that the Raiders could pursue a trade for Watson. By trading their current quarterback, Derek Carr, the Raiders could gather enough assets to convince the Texans to let go of Watson. In addition to giving Watson the change of scenery he wants, this trade would reunite him with Hunter Renfrow, one of his favorites receivers from college.

Renfrow is entering his third year with the Las Vegas Raiders. Last season, he caught 56 passes for 656 yards and two touchdowns. Renfrow played two seasons with Watson at Clemson and had 77 receptions for 987 yards and 11 touchdowns with the QB.

Clemson fans will remember this duo best from the 2016 National Championship game. Renfrow scored the game-winning touchdown off of a pass from Watson.

Watson joining the Raiders would give Clemson fans another reason to watch the term. In addition to Renfrow, there are five former Tigers on the team. These players include Clelin Ferrell, Trayvon Mullen, Tanner Muse, John Simpson, and Vic Beasley. The Raiders currently have more former Clemson players on their roster than any team in the NFL.

As the offseason continues, the rumors surround Watson will increase. The Texans have hesitated to trade him, but it seems that his time in Houston is over.