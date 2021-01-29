FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage Board
Texans GM Not Interested in Trading Deshaun Watson

After all the recent trade rumors about Deshaun Watson, and ESPN's Adam Schefter recently reporting Watson officially requested a trade from the Texans, new GM Nick Caserio announces he isn't interested in moving Watson.
The rumors have been swirling from Miami, New York, and even Carolina coming in on Deshaun Watson deals, but recent reports from Adam Schefter say the new Houston GM doesn't want anything to do with a trade.

This conflicts most of what we have been hearing for the last few weeks on Watson, but it isn't surprising that a new GM is trying to take control of all the rumors, and considering he just inherited the job, he definitely has taken on an early workload.

Baltimore assistant David Culley has reportedly been hired to be the next head coach of the Houston Texans. Culley also served as the pass-game coordinator and the wide receivers coach for the team.

Culley played a role in implementing the offense that helped Lamar Jackson win MVP in 2019. Culley has been a coach in the NFL since he became the wide receivers coach for the Buccaneers in 1994. Despite his experience, this will be his first time in a head coaching role.

Thursday, Shefter stated that Watson officially wanted out of Houston.

"Deshaun Watson officially has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, per league sources. He actually did it weeks ago. Their new head-coaching hire, David Culley, has not and will not alter Watson’s thinking," Shefter tweeted.

Shefter followed the tweet up saying: Deshaun Watson hasn’t spoken to new Texans general manager Nick Caserio nor executive Jack Easterby. Watson is moving on and waiting to see where his NFL future takes him."

Only time will be able to tell what's next for Deshaun Watson because all we can do now is speculate.

