Deshaun Watson Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations

It appears that the Houston Texans are not the only ones at odds with quarterback Deshaun Watson.



In a Facebook post Tuesday night, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee disclosed the litigation that claimed Watson "went too far" in a statement to Fox 26 after a lawsuit claims sexual assault allegations against the former Clemson and current Texans quarterback.

The Facebook post read the following:

“I am extremely proud to represent those who have no perceived power against those who have PERCEIVED power. Things are changing in this country, in this great state, and in this great city. And I feel like it’s for the better, for all of us! Today we filed suit against Deshaun Watson. Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with. Should we make excuses for the famous? Or those who hold special positions, or quarterbacks on a local professional football team? I don’t think so! All people are equal, and all deserve dignity and respect. My dad was a butcher. My mother drove my school bus and worked in the snack bar. Knowing what I know now: My momma had more dignity in her pinky finger than most executives or coaches or politicians or famous athletes have in their whole bodies! This case we just filed against Watson isn’t about money—it’s about dignity and stopping behavior that should be stopped, NOW! Stay tuned for details. LET ME SAY THIS. I’m a Marine. I’m not easily intimidated. If you have info or have been part of this, contact my office: txattorneys.com.”

Watson took to social media around midnight (EST) to defend himself.

"As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff's lawyer I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me," Watson said.

"I have not yet seen the complaint but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected."

"Unlike him, this isn't about money for me -- it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

