Uiagalelei, Klubnik and Shipley Listed in Way-Too-Early 2022 Heisman Race

The online betting site Betonline.ag has released their way-too-early 2022 Heisman odds, and three Tigers are listed. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei comes in at 22/1 (10th-best), followed by true freshman Cade Klubnik at 50/1 and rising sophomore running back Will Shipley at 66/1.

Here are the other players that have odds:

Odds to Win Heisman Trophy 2022

Bryce Young 13/4

CJ Stroud 5/1

Spencer Rattler 7/1

Caleb Williams 12/1

Tyler Van Dyke 12/1

Kenneth Walker III 14/1

TreVeyon Henderson 16/1

Bijan Robinson 18/1

JT Daniels 18/1

DJ Uiagalelei 22/1

Will Anderson Jr 25/1

Quinn Ewers 28/1

Sam Hartman 28/1

Blake Corum 40/1

Braelon Allen 40/1

Cade McNamara 40/1

Devin Leary 40/1

Grayson McCall 40/1

Hendon Hooker 40/1

Jake Heaner 40/1

Jaxson Dart 40/1

Kennedy Brooks 40/1

Mohamed Ibrahim 40/1

Phil Jurkovec 40/1

Will Rogers 40/1

Anthony Richardson 50/1

Cade Klubnik 50/1

Jordan Addison 50/1

KJ Jefferson 50/1

Malik Cunningham 50/1

Sean Tucker 50/1

Collin Oliver 66/1

Will Shipley 66/1

The No. 19 Clemson Tigers (9-3, 6-2 ACC) will meet the Iowa State Cyclones (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) in 2021 Cheez-It Bowl.

Clemson will be making its fourth appearance in the Cheez-It Bowl and its first since 2014, when the Tigers defeated Oklahoma in what was then known as the Russell Athletic Bowl. Clemson has also appeared in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl three times (1988, 1989, and 1992) and won the 2016 ACC Championship Game over Virginia Tech in Orlando.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the moneyline offered at -110 for each team, strengthening the idea these two teams are valued similarly.