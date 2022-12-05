DJ Uiagalelei 'Forever Thankful' For Building Clemson Relationships

DJ Uiagalelei officially announced his intentions to leave Clemson and enter the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

Here is what the quarterback wrote in a message on his social media accounts:

God has brought me to this special place for a reason and I wouldn't trade my time here for anything. I am very thankful and appreciative of the staff, trainers and my coaches for believing in me and pushing me every day to be the best I can both on and off the field. The relationships I have built with everyone in the building will last a lifetime and I am forever thankful for that.

Lastly, I want to thank all my teammates. The brotherhood we have at Clemson is something special. The relationships I have built with guys on the team run much deeper than football. After careful consideration I would like to say that I have decided to enter the transfer portal.

Uiagalelei spent three seasons at Clemson and has two years of eligibility remaining.

This season, he threw for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns to seven while completing 62.2% of his passes. He was replaced two drives into the ACC Championship Game last Saturday by freshman Cade Klubnik, who was named the stater for the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl by head coach Dabo Swinney.

