DJ Uiagalelei On Loss to Gamecocks: 'I'm Pissed'

CLEMSON- DJ Uiagalelei was quite succinct when summing up how he felt after Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina.

"I'm pissed. I'm definitely pissed," the quarterback said.

The loss was the sixth of Uiagalelei's career as Clemson's starting quarterback, but it's a feeling that he will never get comfortable with.

"I mean I hate losing," he said. "Definitely sucks losing, especially to South Carolina. I know how much it means to a lot of guys on the team, coaches, a lot of people here, Clemson fans. It definitely sucks. Losing any game but especially losing to South Carolina."

It's a feeling Uiagalelei said was felt throughout the entire locker room

"Definitely not happy, frustrated, upset. I mean all things that come up when you lose a football game," Uiagalelei said. "At the end of the day, we all wanted to win this game. And it just sucks. You put a lot of work in and come out here and just lose the ball game. Definitely sucks."

While the Tigers were able to run for 237 yards, the passing game struggled mightily, with Uiagalelei suffering through arguably the worst performance of his career. The sophomore quarterback finished an unimpressive 8-of-29 for just 99 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Following the loss, Uiagalelei was asked to grade his performance and he was as unhappy with the outing as anyone.

"Not good enough to win," Uiagalelei said. "I think my thing is I grade on is wins and losses so not good enough to win."

"I thought we ran the ball good. I still missed some opportunities, throws I could have made. Just gotta be able to make some throws."

With a trip to Charlotte and a matchup with North Carolina to decide the ACC Championship up next, Uiagalelei knows the Tigers must be able to flush this performance quickly. Learn from it, grow from it, and move on.

"You gotta be able to flush it on Monday," Uiagalelei said. "Be able to watch the film (Sunday), be able to learn from it. Learn from it tonight. And Monday is a new day. Sun is gonna come up again. You gotta be able to get ready for North Carolina in the ACC Championship."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/