Does Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik Have an NFL Future?
Cade Klubnik is entering a pivotal 2024 college football season with the Clemson Tigers.
After being a very highly sought after recruit, he has failed to live up to the hype so far. There are major expectations for him this season and he is facing a lot of pressure to live up to them.
During the 2023 season for the Tigers, Klubnik completed 63.9 percent of his pass attempts for 2,844 yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also picked up 182 yards and four more scores on the ground.
Those aren't terrible numbers, but they are far from being good enough to lead Clemson to being a College Football Playoff contender.
At one point, Klubnik was a quarterback that NFL teams were monitoring. Now, he's fighting for his future career and needs to have a big year to get himself back on track as a potential NFL prospect.
The Draft Network has made a projection for Klubnik. They do believe that he's an NFL talent, but they don't view him as a top-tier quarterback.
In their projection for his future, they believe he will be a Day 3 pick as a developmental quarterback.
“Cade Klubnik is a young quarterback prospect who possesses the good athletic and physical tools to be an exciting developmental signal-caller.”
Like that short snippet states, there is no denying the talent and physical ability that Klubnik possesses. He has the potential to be an elite quarterback for Clemson, but he has to put it all together on the field.
Looking ahead to the upcoming season, the Tigers have surrounded him with a lot of talent. They have quite a few big-time playmakers at the wide receiver position, should have a good offensive line, and they have a running game that should take pressure off of him.
If Klubnik can take the leap forward that Clemson is hoping to see from him, he could lead them back to contention.
Dabo Swinney and the coaching staff still have full faith in their young quarterback. He has a great support system behind him all-around.
Now, it's time to showcase the talent that he has on the field and prove that not only can he win for the Tigers, but that he should be considered by NFL teams.
Only time will tell if he can make the most of it, but the stage has been set for a big year in 2024.