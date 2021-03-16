Does Deshaun Watson Share in the Blame for Texans' Drama?

According to New York Post writer, Mark Hale, Houston Texans and former Clemson Tiger quarterback Deshaun Watson shares in the messy divorce that is apparently occurring in Houston.

"...Let’s also be clear on this – the Texans are not the only ones handling the war with their quarterback poorly.Watson is too," Hale wrote. "This is primarily because Watson signed a four-year contract extension with the Texans last September. And as ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum very fairly said on air last week, extensions come with consequences. He’s right.

"An extension is a commitment from a player to an organization and from an organization to a player. Per NFL.com, since Watson had two years remaining on his deal at the time, he re-upped with Houston through 2025. So, he and the Texans committed to each other for six years then (five now). Find me another player who has ever committed to a team for six years, then fewer than six months later determined he would never play for the team again. And explain to me how that’s OK."

Since you asked, I will tell you how this is OK.

First off the Texans did not do anything to show Watson that they gave a damn about him.

Watson was unhappy with how the Texans' brass hired new general manager Nick Caserio, who came over from the front office of the New England Patriots.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that sources told him Watson had asked owner Cal McNair to let he and his teammates be part of the hiring process, but the Texans made the decision to bring on Caserio without consulting players like Watson, who found on about his new boss on social media.

Then, Watson became more and more disgruntled with a Texans organization that's in dire need of a culture change, and rumors about him wanting out of Houston turned into reports that he was at odds with management and ownership to the point of wanting a trade.

The three-time Pro Bowler wanted players to have a voice in Houston brass hiring a new general manager and head coach after a disastrous 4-12 season. Watson just signed a new mega-contract last September that's going to pay him $160 million, but it looks like he'll be spending that money in a different city.

And who could blame him.

What have the Texans done to honor him?

Texans' head coach David Culley was reportedly hired without the approval or counsel of Watson, and in a reported meeting by ESPN's Dan Graziano between the two last in late February, Watson reiterated his will to be traded to the newly appointed head coach.



"We're focused on putting the best team together possible for the Houston Texans," Caserio said. "The most important thing is for us to just take it one day at a time. David and I have had a lot of discussions about a lot of different things. We'll continue to have discussions. And again, our focus is trying to do what we always feel is right for the Houston Texans, which that's what David believes in and that's what I believe in."

One has to feel that the Texans are simply saying what they think Watson wants to hear. I mean, what would give Watson any faith that the organization that traded Deandre Hopkins this past offseason would do anything right?

In a day and age when it is OK for coaches to leave, writers to leave, truck drivers and every other professional to leave when their vision does not line up with managements, or simply for more money or a better situation for their family, how dare the New York Post take a shot at one of the most humble, well-respected, community oriented players of recent memory.

Shame on you.