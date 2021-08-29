Dolphins Reportedly Hesitant to Meet Texans Steep Asking Price for Watson

While the Dolphins remain very interested in trading for Deshaun Watson, the team has reportedly been unwilling to meet Houston's steep asking price for the former Clemson quarterback.

On Saturday, Yahoo Sports reported that the Dolphins had emerged as the frontrunners to land the former first-round pick out of Clemson. The report also suggested the Texans were asking for three first-round picks and two second-round picks in exchange for the disgruntled quarterback.

"Sources tell Yahoo Sports the Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunner in trade discussions with the Texans for QB Deshaun Watson," Yahoo's Charles Robinson tweeted. "The Texans are seeking 3 first-round picks and 2 second-round picks in negotiations, according to a team that dropped out of trade talks."

Due to the uncertainty surrounding Watson's legal issues stemming from the 22 civil lawsuits the quarterback is facing, that is quite possibly a price the Dolphins would be unwilling to meet, according to a new report from Barry Jackson of the Maimi Herald.

"The Dolphins - impressed by Tua Tagovailoa’s improvement but also admirers of Watson - have been unwilling to acquiesce to the Texans’ demands, with one source scoffing at the notion of Miami relinquishing that much with the legal cloud surrounding the Houston star quarterback," Jackson wrote on Sunday.

Any teams attempting to trade for Watson could be looking for pick protections as part of any deal. On top of the civil suits, the FBI and Houston Police Department are investigating criminal allegations made by ten women. The NFL is also investigating the allegations.

Watson has made the Pro Bowl in three consecutive seasons and led the NFL in passing yards in 2020. Despite being in attendance for most of training camp, the former Clemson standout didn't appear in any preseason games and is listed fourth on the Houston depth chart.

