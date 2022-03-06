Domonique Thomas Finds Way to Clemson Following Tragic 2021

Following the tragic loss of three family members after a deadly tornado struck his hometown, Domonique Thomas found his way to Clemson, where he joined the team this spring as a walk-on running back.

Thomas lost his mother and grandparents when the EF3 tornado hit Ohatchee, Ala., on March 25, 2021. His sister, according to a report from FOX 56 News in Lexington, Ky., was severely injured. Thomas was in Laurinburg, N.C., preparing for a game when the tragedy occurred as the Division II school from Kentucky played its 2020 season in the winter and spring of 2021.

"He's a really unique story," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said about Thomas last Wednesday. "I actually met him last year. He was trying to be on our team, but the tragic story too with that kid is, I'm pretty sure he was freshman of the year, whatever league that Union College is in. Where he's from in Alabama, there was a really bad tornado and he lost several of his family members through the tornado. So he ended up leaving there. His dream was to come to Clemson."

Thomas somehow finished out the season after losing his family members as he rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns in the season finale against Kentucky Christian last April. Thomas, who's listed as 5-foot-8, 195 pounds, scored seven touchdowns, including six rushing, and averaged 5.4 yards per carry in his only season at Union College.

He joined the Tigers in January, and Swinney will get a good look at a player who hails from the head coach's home state. Clemson has just one scholarship running back participating this spring.

"He came at a good time," Swinney said. "He's going to get some opportunity this spring as well. And he's easy to pick out. He looks like Earl Campbell out there, for sure, those of you old enough to remember Earl Campbell. He's a put-together kid. I don't know nothing about him as a player yet, other than that."

