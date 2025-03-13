EA Sports Picks Interesting Clemson Representative for Cover of Newest Video Game
Prior to Clemson getting their season started last year, fans across the country could play with the Tigers on EA Sports' newly-launched college football video game that was released during the summer.
It was a massive win for sports fans everywhere.
There had not been a college football video game released by that company in over a decade prior to the launch of "EA Sports College Football 25" because of legality when it came to name, image and likeness.
But with NIL now legalized across the board, the return of the infamous video game took the digital world by storm.
There is now anticipation for the next version of the game, and with that comes the reveal about who is going to be on the cover.
When it comes to the Deluxe Edition of EA Sports College Football 26, Clemson is represented.
In a seemingly leaked reveal, the Deluxe Edition has multiple players, coaches and mascots from different programs around the country.
And while the picture clarity might make it hard to see, Clemson's mascot is seen standing in the back row, seemingly the only representative of the Tigers on the cover.
It's an interesting choice.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik is coming off a fantastic season, and entering the upcoming one, he's seen as a Heisman contender since he'll be leading a high-powered offense that is expected to put up a ton of points for a team that should be in contention for another ACC title and national championship.
As a former five-star recruit and the top quarterback in his recruiting class, he's also a recognizable figure and name around the college football world.
But, it's hard to argue with The Tiger gracing the cover.
He is one of the most recognizable mascots in sports and is a clear standout when it comes to a photo that features a ton of different players, coaches and mascots.