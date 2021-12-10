Early Look at Clemson's Potential New OC Brandon Streeter

Clemson quarterback coach Brandon Streeter added a prominent role, passing game coordinator, to his job duties in 2020--now it appears he is headed for a bigger role.

Brandon Streeter has aspirations of one day being a head coach, so his latest move up the offensive ladder is an important one for the former Clemson quarterback turned quarterback coach.

Streeter, who's been working with Tiger signal-callers since the 2015 season, was promoted to passing game coordinator after former co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott left to become the head coach at USF.

Now, with offensive coordinator Tony Elliott becoming the head coach at Virginia on Friday, Streeter could very well be in line for a second big promotion as offensive coordinator for the Tigers.

It's a chance for Streeter to move out of the shadow of Elliott and Scott and into a position that will help him continue to ascend the coaching ranks and one day reach his goal of running his own team.

"Brandon Streeter has done an outstanding job everywhere he has been since he graduated from Clemson in 1999," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said.

Streeter's resume

The Gettysburg, Pa., native was 22-3 as a starting quarterback at Gettysburg High School. That helped earn him a spot at Clemson, where he lettered from 1997-1999. Streeter was the starter for the Tigers for two seasons. He threw for 1,948 yards and 13 touchdowns with 14 interceptions in 1998, followed by 1,466 yards and four TDs as a senior in 1999.

Streeter, who rushed for four career scores, was known for his toughness and willingness to put his body on the line to make a play, but it also sidelined him with injury in 1999. It led to an award in his own name, which is given annually to a student-athlete who has succeeded athletically despite a physical injury.

Streeter broke 11 passing records at Clemson and his 343 yards against Virginia in 1999 was the program's most at the time. He set a school record for 300-yard passing games in a career and set the school's single-season completion rate record (63.1 percent) in 1999.

He excelled in the classroom, earning ACC Academic Honor Roll for three consecutive seasons. After graduating from Clemson with a degree in health science, Streeter went on to play professionally with the Carolina Cobras of the Arena Football League in 2001 while also earning a master's degree from Clemson in human resource development.

Streeter got his first coaching job as an assistant at Charleston Southern for two years before returning to Clemson as a graduate assistant in 2004 and 2005. He went on to coach at Liberty University, where he served as the QB coach for six years and offensive play-caller for three years. The Flames led the Big South Conference in passing yards and efficiency in 2011.

That led to a similar position at Richmond, where Streeter coached for three seasons and helped the Spiders go 9-5 and earn a bid in the FCS playoffs in 2014. After Chad Morris left Clemson for the head coaching job at SMU in December of 2014, Swinney hired Streeter as his quarterback coach and recruiting coordinator.

"We welcome him back," Swinney said in 2014. "I was very impressed with him when he worked for us as a graduate assistant and have followed him closely over the last nine years knowing that one day I would like to hire him."

Streeter helped Clemson throw for a school-record 348.5 passing yards per game in 2020, including an individual record 315.3 by Lawrence and helping true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei throw for 437 yards against No. 4 Notre Dame, an Irish opponent record.

Streeter's intangibles

A stickler for details, Streeter has helped Clemson produce some of the best quarterbacks in school history. Deshaun Watson was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and leader of Clemson's 2016 national championship squad.

His philosophy has been simple: No matter how big a superstar the quarterback is, he treats them all the same. Streeter has also made it clear in his position room that recruiting stars don't assure you a starting role. It has to be earned on the field and in off-field preparation.

Streeter, who never played in the NFL, has brought back former players who have to help educate his QBs on what they'll face at the next level. He's also one of the reasons for Clemson's strong staff chemistry and continuity.

"This is truly a dream of mine, to give back to the university that has given me so much," Streeter said.