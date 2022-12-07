Early Preview of 2022 Orange Bowl Classic

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Orange Bowl will truly be painted orange when No. 7 Clemson battles No. 6 Tennessee on Dec. 30 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

However, because both teams predominantly wear orange uniforms is not what makes this ACC vs. SEC matchup so intriguing. Instead, it’s the quarterbacks who will be playing is what makes things so interesting.

Neither team will have the quarterback who put them in position to earn their Orange Bowl bids. Hendon Hooker is out after tearing his ACL in the South Carolina game, while DJ Uiagalelei was ousted as the Tigers’ starting quarterback in the ACC Championship Game and has since entered his name into the transfer portal.

Joe Milton will get the start for Tennessee, while ACC Championship Game MVP Cade Klubnik is now the starting quarterback in Tigertown.

What you need to know about the game:

Records: No. 7 Clemson 11-2 vs No. 6 Tennessee 10-2

When: Friday, Dec. 30, 8 p.m.

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Capacity: 64,767

Line: Clemson minus-6.5 (Fan Duel)

Series: Tennessee leads 11-6-2

Last meeting: Clemson won 27-14 in 2004 Peach Bowl (January 2, 2004)

Clemson’s bowl record: 26-22

Tennessee’s Bowl record: 25-24

Clemson’s Orange Bowl record: 4-2 (last appearance was in 2015)

Tennessee’s Orange Bowl record: 1-3 (last appearance was in 1998)

About Tennessee:

The Volunteers come into the Orange Bowl with a 10-2 record after finishing second in the SEC East. They were once a contender for the College Football Playoff until they lost to South Carolina in Game 11 of the regular season, 63-38.

Hooker, who perhaps was the favorite in the Heisman Trophy race at the time, tore his ACL in the fourth quarter. The Gamecocks were in complete control of the game at the time of Hooker’s injury.

Milton, a Michigan transfer, was the starter for the Vols at the start of the 2021 season, but he eventually was beat out by Hooker. At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, Milton can be a factor in a Tennessee running game that averages 205.8 yards per game.

He has tremendous arm strength and can make any throw on the field, though accuracy has been his main issue.

Milton’s top target will be wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The Irmo, S.C. native torched SEC secondaries with a league-high 67 catches. He also led the league in yards (1,267), touchdowns (15), catches per game (5.6) and yards per game (105.6).

Hyatt and the Vols’ group of receivers will test a Clemson secondary that has had its good and bad moments this year.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Vols are good at stopping the run, allowing 111.5 yards per game, which ranks second in the SEC. Teams are averaging just 3.24 yards per carry, which also ranks second in the league.

The area Tennessee’s defense is most vulnerable is in the secondary, where it ranks 13th in the conference and 127th nationally, allowing 287.0 yards per game. The Vols also rank near the bottom of the SEC in yards per attempt (7.2), passing yards (3,444) and touchdown passes allowed (21).

Overall, the Volunteers rank 85 nationally and 11th in the SEC, allowing 398.8 total yards per game.

About Clemson:

Though Klubnik provided a spark coming off the bench in the ACC Championship Game, the Orange Bowl will be his first game as a starter. How will the freshman handle his new role?

He looked great in earning MVP honors in the ACC Championship Game. After coming in on the game’s third series, Klubnik completed 10 of his first 11 throws for 149 yards and a touchdown, while leading the Tigers on four consecutive scoring drives.

He finished the night 20-of-24 for 279 yards, while also running for another 30 yards and a touchdown. One wonders what might have been had Klubnik played against the Gamecocks. Would Clemson be in the playoff instead of preparing for the Orange Bowl?

With the Vols’ strength being its run defense, it is likely All-ACC running back Will Shipley will find it tough to run between the tackles. Shipley, one of the more versatile running backs in the country, was second in the ACC in rushing yards (1,110), second in rushing touchdowns (15) and averaged 5.8 yards per carry.

Tennessee will likely force the game to be won on the arm of the true freshman and a receiving corps that has underperformed most of the year and will be without veteran Beaux Collins.

Clemson’s defensive line is the strength of the team, but at times this year they have underperformed. To beat the Vols, they will have to play at peak performance.

The Tigers have recorded 23 of their 40 sacks over the last six games, including at least four sacks in five of those six.

Clemson’s biggest strength this year has been at linebacker where Jeremiah Trotter, Barrett Carter and Trenton Simpson have emerged as one of the country’s best units. Freshman Wade Woodaz is also emerging as a playmaker at the linebacker position.

The secondary has been up and down, but sophomore Nate Wiggins is finally becoming the playmaker many thought he would be coming into the season. In the ACC Championship Game, he broke up two potential touchdowns in the end zone, blocked a field goal and then took an interception 98 yards for a touchdown in the win over the Tar Heels.

Against North Carolina, who had the ACC Player of the Year in quarterback Drake Maye, the Tigers deployed three-down linemen instead of their traditional four-man front. They gave up yards, but were stingy in the red zone, as UNC had just two scores in five red zone attempts and only one of those two scores was a touchdown.

Tennessee ranks sixth nationally in red zone production.

