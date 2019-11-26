Clemson
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Elliott Takes the 'High Road' with Family

Zach Lentz

CLEMSON— Few coaches have firsthand experience of playing in the team they are currently coaching’s rivalry game. 

That, however, is not the case for Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

Elliott was a member of the Clemson receiving core from 2000-2003, and caught a pass in Clemson’s 63-17 victory over South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium.

While he learned many things about the rivalry as a player, it was not until he stepped away from coaching for two years that he learned how much this game meant to the average person.

“The things I remember most is I had two high school teammates that went to South Carolina and I was the Clemson guy, and there was a lot of trash talk, but a mutual respect,” Elliott said. “Obviously, you hated them the week of the game, but at the end of the day we were just guys on the field competing with each other.

“I think I learned the most about the rivalry when I stepped away from the game, when I was done playing, going to work at Michelin and just seeing how much it meant to the people of this state and how hard they pull for their schools.”

For Elliott, this week is not just about him as a former player, and now coach at his alma mater, hoping that he can help lead the Tigers to victory for the fan base, as well as his current players—this game is still very personal for him.

“There’s no question. My sister graduated from the University of South Carolina, my aunt graduated as well,” Elliott said. “So there was a rough little spell there, but it’s always good to have those bragging rights and you know I think I always took the higher road when I had the upper hand, but when we were on the losing end—trust me, they let me know it.”

Heading into this week, Elliott admitted that it is a little different when you make the transition from player to coach, in part because of the relationships that are formed with coaches on the opposing staff.

Those relationship, however, are put on hold when it is rivalry week.

“I think from a coaching standpoint, you get to know guys and I know several guys on their staff so there’s a mutual respect, but when you’re in rivalry week we understand what it means to our players, to our community, to our university, to our state. So, there is a little bit of hatred in terms of the rivalry,” Elliott said. “But at the end of the day you have respect for Coach Muschamp and what he’s doing down there, but when we strap it up Saturday we’re trying to win the football game.”

While the Tigers enter this week’s game as heavy favorites over their in-state rivals, Elliott believes that the Clemson fan’s need-not worry about the Tigers overlooking the Gamecocks and looking ahead to next week’s ACC Championship Game, because everyone understands the importance of this game and what it means to their ultimate goal.

“This is one of goals that is on our goal board,” Elliott said. We never come into the season with one of our goals being to win the National Championship. We have our goals set up that if we hit all of our goals then we will be in position, potentially, to play for it all. So, this is the next step. It’s a rivalry game. We’ve got a lot of guys from the state of South Carolina, a lot of guys from the state of Georgia that move into the state here at Clemson and understand what it’s about.

“I think the fact that it’s a rivalry game, there’s a lot on the line and they understand that there for a while we were on the lower end of this and we’re trying to get it shifted back in our perspective. So, they know all year how important this game is—so, they’re not looking ahead the one that we have next week.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Venables: 'There's Real Hatred'

Zach Lentz
1 0

Those words sum up the Clemson-South Carolina game for Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who understands what it is like to be a part of this rivalry.

Watch: Brent Venables Previews South Carolina

Zach Lentz
0

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables Previews South Carolina

Scott Glad to Coach Football in a State Where It Matters

Zach Lentz
0

The third-ranked Clemson Tigers (11-0) will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday (noon, ESPN) inside Death Valley with a chance to pick up their sixth straight victory over their in state rival.But it was not long ago that the Tigers were trying to snap a streak of five straight losses to the Gamecocks.

Lawrence Not Focused on Legacy

Zach Lentz
0

A quarterback can make or break his legacy based on how he performs in the Clemson-South Carolina game.

Sunday Notebook: It's Personal

Zach Lentz
1

Former Calhoun Academy standout and current punter for the No. 2 Clemson Tigers Will Spiers understands exactly what the rivalry game with the South Carolina Gamecocks means because his family is has been a part of the rivalry for his entire life.

Thanksgiving Week Means Rivalry Week for Tigers and Gamecocks

Zach Lentz
0

It is Thanksgiving week and while many across the state are thinking about family obligations, travel and gathering the food that will be eaten Thursday, for the Clemson Tigers Thanksgiving week means one thing and one thing only—it’s rivalry week.

Tavien Feaster as a Gamecock Adds Another Chapter to an Intense Rivalry

Zach Lentz
1

The Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks have had a lot of interesting storylines in their long and tenuous rivalry.

2008 Tigers Paved the Way for the 2019 Tigers

Zach Lentz
1

It was 2008 and the Clemson Tigers entered the final contest of the season, the annual showdown with instate rival South Carolina, with a 6-5 under interim coach Dabo Swinney.

Clemson feels like home for Florida recruit

Jeremy Styron
1

Although Florida State University is about five miles from his high school, tight end Sage Ennis chose to move six hours up the road to Tigertown because, to him, Clemson, S.C., feels like a home away from home.

Lawrence Looking Forward to Bye Week

Zach Lentz
2 0

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is only two years removed from high school, but a lot can change in two years — even an outlook on having a bye week, or two.