ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Points Out Trevor Lawrence's 'Flaw'

Trevor Lawrence did have some turnover issues in his career, but the former Clemson quarterback held a 5-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio in three seasons with the Tigers.

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is regarded by many NFL draft pundits and executives as the best pro quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in 2012.

However, it doesn't mean all evaluators see Lawrence as a perfect model for the position. ESPN's Matt Miller, a longtime draft analyst, said Monday on the network's show "Get Up" there's an area of Lawrence's game that he's concerned about heading into the April 29 draft.

“Five interceptions in his last six games,” Miller said. “Turnovers are the flaw here. We saw it in the College Football Playoff game against Ohio State. He was trying to make too much happen, holding onto the ball in the pocket. We saw some fumbles."

Lawrence did put the ball on the carpet against Ohio State in New Orleans and tossed one interception in the Sugar Bowl loss. It left him throwing a pick in his last three consecutive games, but on the season, he had just two previous miscues.

In 2019, Lawrence was heavily criticized for throwing eight interceptions in Clemson's first seven games, but he didn't toss another one the rest of the season. That rough start, however, took him out of Heisman Trophy consideration for many voters that season.

In his career, Lawrence had 90 touchdown passes to 17 interceptions, a 5-to-1 ratio. The NFL will pose a bigger challenge as defenses are faster and schemes are more complex.

"Sometimes underneath coverage gives him a bit of a problem," Miller said. "He’s got to see it better and cut down on some of these turnovers that we did see in college football.”

Still, Miller sees Lawrence as the best pick in the NFL draft, and he's widely expected to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1.