Clemson Falls Outside Top 10 of ESPN 2026 Recruiting Class Rankings
With the 2026 recruiting cycle heating up as summer moves along, the Clemson Tigers drop in ESPN’s newest recruiting class update.
The Tigers fell from No. 6 to No. 13 in ESPN’s rankings, being leapfrogged by notable schools like Alabama, LSU and Oregon.
Following a red-hot spring that included eight verbal commitments, Clemson holds 11 prospects that fall into ESPN’s 300. However, quality over quantity caused the Tigers to fall seven spots since the last update, and they are still waiting on their first five-star recruit of the cycle.
Head coach Dabo Swinney just missed out on defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright, who would’ve been the first five-star of the cycle. However, despite being crystal balled to the school, Perry-Wright flipped to Texas A&M, joining Mike Elko’s squad for the future.
ESPN recruiting analyst Craig Haubert describes most of 2026’s talent as “currently concentrated on offense.” Clemson picked up a four-star wide receiver duo of Naeem Burroughs and Connor Salmin to strengthen the class with skill positions, who are 102nd and 127th on the ESPN 300, respectively.
The value of the offensive line commitments gives strength to the Tigers’ rating as well. Leo Delaney is regarded as Haubert’s top offensive prospect. Still, Swinney picked up Carter Scruggs, Grant Wise, Adam Guthrie and Chancellor Barclay to add to offensive line coach Matt Luke’s arsenal as well. All five linemen make the ESPN 300 list.
Delaney is the highest-ranked prospect from the class so far, being 76th on ESPN’s list as well as the No. 11-ranked offensive lineman in the class.
On the flip side of the ball, Haubert gives the accolade of best defensive prospect to safety Kentavion Anderson, who committed to the Tigers in May. Ranked the No. 128 prospect in the class and the No. 11-ranked safety in the class, Anderson can prove to be versatile when he begins his collegiate career.
Clemson had quarterback Tait Reynolds in its back pocket throughout the 2026 class as well, committing in April of 2024. While Swinney was able to land 2027 four-star signal caller Kharim Hughley earlier this week, Reynolds will be a year ahead and be in the running to be the successor for Cade Klubnik, who will enter his final year this season.
The team is also still in the running for five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, who put the Tigers in his final four teams to choose from ahead of his commitment. Atkinson is the top linebacker in the class, and should he commit to Clemson, the program will launch back into the top 10 of these rankings.
The Tigers started hot, but as other teams have added pieces throughout the summer, the program still has some work to do if it wants to be one of the top teams in the country for its 2026 class.