ESPN Reports No New COVID-19 Cases for Clemson Football

Brad Senkiw

It appears that even with losing quarterback Trevor Lawrence against Boston College after he tested positive for COVID-19, No. 1 Clemson has dodged a bullet for today's noon game. 

ESPN's Holly Rowe reported during "College GameDay" on Saturday morning that the team is in the clear coming out of Friday's testing, and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed that to the reporter after the team arrived. 

"This morning, I am hearing that there are no additional positives," Rowe said. "That’s great news for the Clemson Tigers.”

Swinney also told Rowe after the team arrived that he doesn't have a timeline for Lawrence's return. 

Lawrence is Clemson's first confirmed positive during the season. The Tigers had several confirmed players with COVID-19 during the summer, but they've remained relatively healthy from the coronavirus. 

However, the news Thursday night that Lawrence tested positive rocked the college football world as he's the biggest named player in the country to miss a game because of the virus. 

Meanwhile, Clemson released its availability report for the BC game and more starters are out. Neither defensive tackle nor linebacker Mike Jones will play today. Swinney said throughout the week that they were day-to-day. Cornerback Fred Davis III and running back Chez Mellusi, both reserves, are also unavailable. 

It was already known that linebacker James Skalski and defensive end Justin Foster would miss this game. Skalski is out for multiple weeks after having a groin procedure. Foster has yet to play this season. 

The Tigers are looking to improve to 7-0 with a victory over Boston College today.

Comments

