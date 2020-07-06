Etienne Among Most Indispensable Non-QBs in College Football for 2020

Clemson running back Travis Etienne elected to return to Tigertown for his senior season in hopes of finishing going out as a winner in 2020. While it remains to be seen if he'll even be granted that opportunity due to the pandemic of Covid-19, he continues to headline preseason outlooks and award watch lists this summer.

Last week, Etienne and Lawrence were dubbed the best backfield in college football for 2020. On Thursday, Etienne once again was shown a little love from the folks at 247 Sports who named the Clemson back one of the most indispensable non-QBs for the 2020 season.

You could argue Clemson would be OK without Etienne the running back. Lyn-J Dixon (6.1 ypc in 2019) and five-star freshman Demarkcus Bowman are more than capable backups. But given Clemson’s lack of a true standout receiving threat, Etienne's importance to the Tiger offense is further magnified. Etienne is actually the Tigers’ leading returning receiver with 37 catches. His presence as a playmaking safety net for Trevor Lawrence is key for a passing game that might come along slowly thanks to an inexperienced group of receivers. Throw in Etienne's traditional production — he’s averaged a staggering 7.8 yards per carry for his career — and he's an invaluable piece to Clemson's 2020 title chances. Etienne contributes in multiple ways, which elevates him over other candidates like tight end Braden Galloway and cornerback Derion Kendrick.

The Jennings, La native, Doak Walker trophy front-runner, and 2020 Heisman contender is Clemson's all-time leader in rushing yards (4,038) and rushing touchdowns (56) through just three seasons. Regardless of his performance this season or if he ever takes another snap as a Tiger at all, he's already among the best in ACC history.

Etienne recorded 1,614 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns in 2019 while being named ACC Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. He has also set the school and conference marks for touchdowns in his career (56). The senior will begin the 2020 season 2,466 yards shy of C.J. Spiller's ACC career all-purpose yard mark of 7,588.

Also making 247 Sports' list for the most indispensable non-QBs for 2020 was Alabama LB Dylan Moses, Ohio State CB Shaun Wade, Georgia S Richard LeCounte, Oklahoma DL Jalen Redmond, LSU CB Derek Stingley, Jr., Penn State LB Micah Parsons, Florida TE Kyle Pitts, Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Korahmoah, Auburn WR Seth Williams, Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson, Texas OT Samuel Cosmi, Texas A & M WR Jahamon Ausbon, Oregon OT Penei Sewell, Southern California OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, Washington CB Elijah Molden, Wisconsin DE Garrett Rand, Oklahoma State Rb Chuba Hubbard, and Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman.