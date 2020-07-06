AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Tiger Den
Baseball

Etienne Among Most Indispensable Non-QBs in College Football for 2020

Christopher Hall

Clemson running back Travis Etienne elected to return to Tigertown for his senior season in hopes of finishing going out as a winner in 2020. While it remains to be seen if he'll even be granted that opportunity due to the pandemic of Covid-19, he continues to headline preseason outlooks and award watch lists this summer. 

Last week, Etienne and Lawrence were dubbed the best backfield in college football for 2020. On Thursday, Etienne once again was shown a little love from the folks at 247 Sports who named the Clemson back one of the most indispensable non-QBs for the 2020 season. 

You could argue Clemson would be OK without Etienne the running back. Lyn-J Dixon (6.1 ypc in 2019) and five-star freshman Demarkcus Bowman are more than capable backups. But given Clemson’s lack of a true standout receiving threat, Etienne's importance to the Tiger offense is further magnified. Etienne is actually the Tigers’ leading returning receiver with 37 catches. His presence as a playmaking safety net for Trevor Lawrence is key for a passing game that might come along slowly thanks to an inexperienced group of receivers. Throw in Etienne's traditional production — he’s averaged a staggering 7.8 yards per carry for his career — and he's an invaluable piece to Clemson's 2020 title chances. Etienne contributes in multiple ways, which elevates him over other candidates like tight end Braden Galloway and cornerback Derion Kendrick.

The Jennings, La native, Doak Walker trophy front-runner, and 2020 Heisman contender is Clemson's all-time leader in rushing yards (4,038) and rushing touchdowns (56) through just three seasons. Regardless of his performance this season or if he ever takes another snap as a Tiger at all, he's already among the best in ACC history. 

Etienne recorded 1,614 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns in 2019 while being named ACC Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. He has also set the school and conference marks for touchdowns in his career (56). The senior will begin the 2020 season 2,466 yards shy of C.J. Spiller's ACC career all-purpose yard mark of 7,588.

Also making 247 Sports' list for the most indispensable non-QBs for 2020 was Alabama LB Dylan Moses, Ohio State CB Shaun Wade, Georgia S Richard LeCounte, Oklahoma DL Jalen Redmond, LSU CB Derek Stingley, Jr., Penn State LB Micah Parsons, Florida TE Kyle Pitts, Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Korahmoah, Auburn WR Seth Williams, Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson, Texas OT Samuel Cosmi, Texas A&M WR Jahamon Ausbon, Oregon OT Penei Sewell, Southern California OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, Washington CB Elijah Molden, Wisconsin DE Garrett Rand, Oklahoma State Rb Chuba Hubbard, and Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson's 10 Best: Top Defensive Linemen In Program History

Clemson's ten best defensive linemen is a list of prominent names, most of which have spent a number of years playing in the NFL

JP-Priester

Where Could Clemson's Dabo Swinney Rank Among Winningest Coaches in 10 Years?

Clemson's Dabo Swinney won 117 games last decade, and if that trend continues, he'll move high up the list of winningest coaches in major college football history.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Alumni Begin Quest For $1,000,000

Former Clemson basketball players are coming together to take part in The Basketball Tournament. The year's event will feature 24 teams in a single-elimination tournament in Columbus, Ohio. The winner receives $1,000,000.

Travis Boland

Clemson's 10 Best: Top Offensive Linemen in Program History

Clemson's offensive line tradition includes Rimington and Outland Trophy finalists and over 22 All-Americans. He is a list of the ten best to ever play for the Tigers.

Travis Boland

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is Focused on 'Precision' in 2020

Word of the 2020 season for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is "precision," and it's something Dabo Swinney says he's "fanatical" about when it comes to improving.

Brad Senkiw

In His Own Words: Dabo Swinney's Two Signs

In an interview with Jon Gordon, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke about the two signs he carries with him everywhere, and how they have impacted his life and career:

Zach Lentz

Clemson's 10 Best: Top Ten Running Backs

Clemson has seen a number of talented running backs come through its program. Today we count down the ten best of all-time.

JP-Priester

AJ Terrell Quickly Developing Into Leader For Falcons

Former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell is already garnering praise for his leadership abilities by Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn

JP-Priester

Scout Compares Lawrence To Another Former Tiger

Former NFL Scout Daniel Jeremiah recently watched game film of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jeremiah said Lawrence is comparable to another former Tiger.

Travis Boland

Tigers in the NFL: Odds to Win Individual Awards

With 10 weeks to go before the start of the NFL season, here's a look at odds on former Clemson Tigers, like Deshaun Watson, to win individual regular-season awards.

Brad Senkiw