Clemson
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Etienne Finally Get the Recognition; Simmons named DPoY

Zach Lentz


GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Clemson junior running back Travis Etienne has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, while Tigers junior linebacker Isaiah Simmons earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

The 2019 season award winners were chosen by a vote of a select 46-member media panel and the league’s 14 head coaches.

Etienne becomes the seventh player to be voted ACC Player of the Year twice and the second in a four-year span (Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2016-17). He is the first running back since North Carolina’s Mike Voight (1975-76) to win the honor in multiple years.

Etienne enters Saturday night’s ACC Football Championship game versus Virginia as the conference’s all-time leader in career touchdowns (57) and rushing touchdowns (53).

The Jennings, Louisiana, native has rushed for 1,386 yards this season while scoring 18 TDs. His 2019 campaign included a school-record six consecutive 100-yard rushing games, breaking five-game streaks by Kenny Flowers (1985) and Raymond Priester (1996-97).

Also voted the ACC Offensive Player of the Year, Etienne is the first player in Clemson history to rush for at least 15 touchdowns in multiple seasons. He ranks third among ACC players this season in overall scoring, and his 342 career points are the most in league history by a non-kicker.

This marks the 11th season – and the third time in the past five years – that Clemson has produced the ACC’s overall Player of the Year.

In only his second full year at the linebacker position after moving from safety following the 2017 season, Simmons owns a team-high 83 tackles and ranks sixth among ACC defenders with 14 tackles for loss. The athletic junior from Olathe, Kansas, has also registered six quarterback sacks as the leader of a Clemson unit that leads the nation in fewest points allowed per game (10.1) and ranks second in total defense.

A Bednarik and Nagurski finalist, Simmons posted a season-high 11 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in the Tigers’ win over Syracuse early in the season. He earned ACC Linebacker of the Week, Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week and Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week honors following that performance.

Simmons closed the regular season with 10 tackles, including two for loss, a sack and a pass breakup in last Saturday’s 38-3 win at rival South Carolina.

ACC Player of the Year voting:

ACC Player of the Year

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson - 22

Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia - 11

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson - 10

AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College - 8

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson - 8

Cam Akers, RB, Florida State - 1

ACC Offensive Player of the Year

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson - 28

Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia - 12

AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College - 9

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson - 9

Cam Akers, RB, Florida State - 1

Jamie Newman, QB, Wake Forest - 1

ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson - 42

Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina - 4

Rayshard Ashby, LB, Virginia Tech - 3

Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pitt - 3

Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami - 2

Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State - 2

Carlos Basham, DE, Wake Forest - 2

Patrick Jones II, DE, Pitt - 1

Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State - 1

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can the Clemson Tigers Jump to No. 1? Maybe.

Zach Lentz
2 0

The Clemson Tigers remained No. 3 in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. But after seven straight weeks of dominant football, the Tigers have rejoined the committee's conversations with regards to being moved back to the coveted No. 1 spot.

Etienne is Overlooked

CU Athletic Communications
0

The omission of running back Travis Etienne from the list of finalists for the Doak Walker Award was a topic du jour. Matt Hayes (Bleacher Report) and Matt Hinton (former purveyor of Sunday Morning Quarterback and Dr. Saturday) were among those who expressed astonishment over the snub.

Lawrence: Tigers’ Success in Details

Jeremy Styron
1 0

After securing 27th win in a row against in-state rivals, the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Clemson Tigers will need to continue their razor focus heading into the ACC championship game and the remainder of the postseason, according to quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Clemson v. University of South Carolina Photo Gallery

Susan Lloyd
0

Photo gallery of images from the Clemson- UofSC game by Staff Photographer Susan Lloyd

Back Seven Has Led the Tiger Defense

Zach Lentz
0

The national media may have expected the Clemson Tigers offense to be an elite, nearly unstoppable force that they have morphed into the last six seven games. But few could have imagined that the defense could be just as good, if not better than, last year's squad. But that is exactly what has happened

Swinney Takes Up for Himself, the ACC and His Players

Zach Lentz
0

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took aim at the national media during Tuesday's press conference.

Zach Lentz

Game Day Thread: Clemson and South Carolina Clemson will attempt to extend its winning streak against in-state rival…

38 0

Swinney May Be Coaching His Best Team Ever

Zach Lentz
1 0

For head coach Dabo Swinney, the reason for this teams success is two-fold. FIrst, they have the leadership required to be a special team. Second, their defense has been better than last year's squad.

Swinney: People Haven't Paid Attention

Zach Lentz
2 0

Below is a transcript of Swinney, once again, defending the Clemson program.

Lawrence and Tigers Embrace the Target

Zach Lentz
0

The Tigers will once again face a team that they are expected to beat handily, favored by 29 points against the Cavaliers. But for Lawrence, the understanding that they will get every team's best shot is not something that worries him.