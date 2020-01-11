Etienne Happy to Be Living Movie Script in Home State

NEW ORLEANS — Travis Etienne is back in the Big Easy.

For the Clemson running back, New Orleans feels like home for he and his family and friends who get to make a short trip to see him play in the biggest game of the season.

The Jennings, Louisiana, native, who played in the Superdome against Alabama in the 2017 Sugar Bowl, is glad to be back with something even bigger on the line.

“It is very exciting, just knowing the opportunity I have to come back to my home state and be able to possibly win a national championship here, which is really great,” Etienne said Saturday at Clemson’s media day. “It's something you couldn't think of, something you couldn't even script up in a movie. I can't thank nobody but God for the opportunity I have.”

The all-time leader in rushing touchdowns in the ACC and at Clemson grew up 170 miles west of New Orleans. The small town of Jennings was instrumental in getting Etienne to this point in his life.

“It is a very small town,” Etienne said. “It takes a village to raise a kid. I know everybody around there. Back in the day, if I was doing something, my neighbors were able to spank me until my mom got there.

“It kept me humble, made me who I am today, made me appreciate things a little more, be thankful for the opportunities in life. Just being here, not many get the opportunity to have that in life. I'm thankful, grateful for that. It has just helped me with my outlook on life.”

While Etienne grew up a few hours away from LSU’s home in Baton Rouge, he actually pulled for an SEC team in the other division.

“I grew up a Tennessee Volunteer fan. I don't know how that came about,” Etienne said. “I just knew I liked the Volunteers, everything. I was really into them as a kid growing up. When I visited there, I really didn't like it as much. Things just kind of went elsewhere.”

Clemson’s glad he ended up in the Upstate of South Carolina, helping the Tigers win a national championship a year ago and going for back-to-back and 30 consecutive wins Monday night.

“I had decommitted from A & M, and I had no idea where I was going to go, and Clemson just kind of came in and offered me,” Etienne said. “And my recruitment, it was wide open. I mean, any team could have came and offered me, and I would have been open to it. And just taking a visit there, I found that I really loved it. It was a great place. It just left an impression on me and my family. I just knew I had to be there.”