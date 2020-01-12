ClemsonMaven
Etienne Keeping Simple In Preparation For Title Game

JP-Priester

The last time Travis Etienne had the opportunity to play in his home state of Louisiana, he was just a freshman. He was still trying to find his way and learn the ins and outs of the Clemson offense. 

In his second trip to the bayou, he has taken the lessons learned in his first trip to heart.

"It's a different feel," Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. "I think he expressed it in his comments where he has a feeling that he didn't prepare the best last time around. He was a freshman, and rightfully so. Freshman, fourth team guy. He was coming home. It was the bowl experience, so he had a whole week in New Orleans, probably the liaison for everybody. Travis, where do we go, what do we do? He was probably leading everybody around.

That just so happens to be the last time this Clemson team lost a football game. Alabama got the better of them on that night, 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl, in the semifinal round back in 2017. This time around Etienne is one of the veteran leaders on the team and knows what to expect.

"I think this trip around he understands what's at stake, especially the team that we're playing," Elliott said. "So I think he has some motivation. Been really proud of how he's done a great job of managing the distractions. You worry about a guy. I mean, you think about for him, this is a dream scenario. You're back in New Orleans playing against LSU."

This time around, it's different. Etienne has matured into a player that knows how to prepare, and as a player who is always looking to improve. 

"I think just goes back to how his mindset was coming into the season," Elliott said. "Even though he had a great sophomore season, he came in with a different mindset. A little bit more attention to detail in the meeting room, taking better notes, asking better questions, just consistency with his practice habits day in and day out."

As Clemson gets ready to try and win a second consecutive national title, Etienne has been laser focused. He has done that by keeping things simple, and blocking out the outside noise.

"I think in particular for this game, he's really, really taken to heart what we talk about," Elliott said. "Simplify your life. Even as coaches. We have to do a good job of that, too. When you go to this point you got to simplify your live. You got to cut out the distractions and the voices outside of the program that don't matter and focus on what it takes to be successful."

