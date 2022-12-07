Skip to main content

Expectations for Cade Klubnik Are Simple: Pick Up Where He Left Off

When Clemson takes the field in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, they will do so with a new starting quarterback for the first time in two years in true freshman Cade Klubnik.

Former starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was benched in the ACC Championship game after going two-and-out in the first two drives of the game. After the game, head coach Dabo Swinney stated that it would be Klubnik's team moving forward, and with that Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal Monday.

When asked what he expects of his new starting quarterback in the Orange Bowl, Swinney's list of what he wanted from his new starting quarterback was simple.

"Hopefully first of all great preparation like he's been having, but playing within the system, being smart with the ball, doing what he's coached to do," Swinney said. "I thought he did an amazing job of that. Really just hopefully pick up where he left off. He was accurate, made good decisions outside of maybe one or two in the run game. He extended some plays. He did some things with his legs.

"Just continue to, again, play within the system, bring that great energy, and protect the football."

