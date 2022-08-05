Swinney: 2022 Clemson Tigers Have Intangibles to Win at Highest Level

Dabo Swinney is taking part in a football team for the 41st time in his life and 20th with Clemson with the start of fall camp Friday, and the 2022 Tigers have the look he likes.

"This team is way ahead in some of the intangibles it takes to win at the highest level," Swinney said. "We've got all the measurables to be a good team, but it's the immeasurables, the intangibles that usually separate the good ones from the great ones."

The Tigers did just that when their first practice of the season kicked off Friday afternoon. Swinney said his team can't win five games without winning the first one, and they can't win the opener without getting through fall camp.

"I like where this group is from the start and everybody is fired up," Swinney said. "We've just got to take it one day at a time."

Before beginning prep for the Sept. 5 opener against Georgia Tech, Swinney updated several members of his roster:

Swinney said his "heart breaks" for Lannden Zanders, who announced Wednesday that he ended his playing career because of numerous shoulder injuries. He had a setback after the spring and "mentally and physically" didn't feel like he could play anymore. Zanders will graduate in December.

Receiver Troy Stellato will be limited in practice early with a hamstring issue, but the hope is that he'll be available in full in a few days.

Freshman receiver Adam Randall is the only other Tiger who begins camp listed as limited. Randall is still recovering from an ACL tear in the spring but is having a successful rehab.

Swinney said receiver Will Taylor, a two-sport athlete who played quarterback last season before tearing his ACL, has bounced back from the injury and is the fastest he's been.

Star defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is coming off knee and shoulder surgery but is in great shape. Swinney said Bresee doesn't need any motivation and is "strong, lean and fast."

Clemson has "really, really good depth," so Swinney's only real question is at punter. "We've got guys, but who's going to be the guy?"

Check back to All Clemson later Friday for practice observations from the media viewing portion.

