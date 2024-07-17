Five Clemson Baseball Stars Selected in 2024 MLB Draft
The Clemson Tigers had five players selected in the Major League Baseball Draft, which concluded on Tuesday as part of All-Star Game festivities in Arlington, Texas.
After the Tigers were shut out of the first two rounds of the draft on Sunday, four players were selected on Monday, which included rounds 3-10. An additional player was picked on Tuesday in the 15th round.
Senior infielder Blake Wright was the highest-drafted Tiger, taken in the fourth round by the Colorado Rockies at No. 106 overall. Four selections later, the Los Angeles Angels picked junior right-handed pitcher Austin Gordon at No. 110.
In the fifth round the Pittsburgh Pirates selected junior outfielder Will Taylor at No. 145 overall. Just like the fourth round, another Tigers star went shortly after. Sophomore lefty Tristan Smith went five picks later, at No. 150, to the Cincinnati Reds.
One former Clemson star, pitcher Carson Spiers, is part of the Reds’ rotation but is on the 15-day injured list.
Tuesday’s selection was left-handed pitcher Rocco Reid, who went No. 464 overall to the defending National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks.
Clemson had four players selected in the first five rounds for the first time since 2007.
Wright was a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award while he split time at third base and second base. The co-captain hit .340 with 10 doubles, two triples, 22 homers, 75 RBIs, 68 runs and a .652 slugging percentage.
Gordon became the predominant closer last season, as he went 2-2 with 11 saves and a 4.35 ERA. He struck out 53 in 39.1 innings in 22 appearances. His 11 saves tied for third most in a season in Tiger history.
Taylor batted .230 with seven homers, a triple, two doubles, 19 RBIs, 28 runs and six steals in 32 games, as his season was cut short due to an injury suffered on April 14.
Smith was a weekend starter, when he was 2-1 with a 4.47 ERA. He struck out 66 and walked 32 in 50.1 innings in 12 starts. He also missed four weeks due to an injury.
Reid was 2-1 record in 15 appearances, He struck out 26 in 21.1 inning sand Clemson was 3-0 in the three games he started.
One selection on Monday impacted the Tigers’ recruiting class. The Los Angeles Dodgers selected infielder Chase Harlan from Doylestown, Pa. in the third round. He could sign with the Dodgers or opt to join Clemson next season.
Clemson went 44-16, win the ACC’s Atlantic Division title and claim the No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. They also reached the Super Regionals for the first time since 2010.