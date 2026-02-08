Five Clemson Transfer Portal Additions Who Can Help Right Away

Pride can only carry you so far. Eventually, you need reinforcements.

As Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers look to bounce back from one of their worst seasons of the century, they will do so with their largest transfer portal class of all time.

Clemson on SI takes a look at five who newcomers who could make an immediate impact for the Tigers next season.

Chris Johnson Jr. (RB)

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs running back Chris Johnson Jr. (6) carries the ball against California Golden Bears defensive back Aiden Manutai (14) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

With Clemson losing a versatile workhorse in former starting running back Adam Randall, Johnson Jr. could have the opportunity to build off his career-best season as the Tigers’ featured back.

The speedster averaged an eye-popping 7.1 yards per carry last season, totaling 479 yards and four touchdowns on just 67 carries. He also made modest contributions as a pass catcher, hauling in 17 receptions for 180 yards and a touchdown.

A South Florida native, Johnson Jr. is a former high school state champion in the 100- and 200-meter dash, and his acceleration is on full display in the open field. While Clemson’s offense lacked an electric playmaker last season, the 5-foot-10, 185-pounder presents a legitimate threat to break off a long run any time he touches the ball.

Jerome Carter III (S)

Jerome Carter | Jerome Carter III/ Instagram

Carter III finished tied for the second-most interceptions in the FBS last season while picking off a school-record six passes. Through 13 games, the junior also totaled 75 tackles while earning second-team All-Sun Belt honors.

Throughout his first two seasons at Old Dominion, he appeared in 25 games while making 12 starts.

Clemson’s defensive backfield was a clear weakness throughout the 2025 season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Tigers finished with just the eighth-best coverage grade in the ACC. Adding an experienced, proven starter from the FBS level is a clear step in the right direction toward improving the unit.

Markus Strong (DL)

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Markus Strong (99) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart both leaving for the NFL, some new faces will have to step up on the interior if Clemson plans to consistently stop the run this season.

Strong found himself fighting for playing time on a top-ten run defending team throughout his three seasons as a Sooner, but he's progressively acclimated himself to the college game over the past three years.

The redshirt junior has appeared in 14 contests while totaling 11 tackles, three sacks and four tackles-for-loss throughout his collegiate career.

C.J. Wesley (Edge)

CJ Wesley- Howard Athletics

Replacements will also be needed throughout Clemson's entire front-seven, as the Tigers will be losing a dynamic pass-rusher in TJ Parker, who racked up 21.5 sacks throughout three seasons at Clemson.

After three quiet seasons at Howard, Wesley burst onto the scene as a redshirt junior by totaling 33 tackles, five sacks and two tackles for loss. Throughout his collegiate career, he has racked up 47 tackles and seven sacks.

With returning edge Will Heldt on the opposite side, the two could form a formidable pass-rushing duo, pairing Wesley’s finesse with Heldt’s explosiveness.

Elliot Washington II (CB)

Oct 18, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Elliot Washington II (9) returns a blocked field goal attempt by Iowa Hawkeyes kicker Drew Stevens (not pictured) 35 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

As previously mentioned, Clemson’s ability to defend the pass emerged as a serious liability last season, and losing one of its few bright spots in cornerback and projected first-round pick Avieon Terrell won't help.

While Washington II may not bring a loaded stat line or all-conference résumé to Clemson, the rising senior has already appeared in 38 games during his collegiate career, totaling 53 tackles, two interceptions, and nine pass deflections.