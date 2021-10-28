Mike Norvell Previews Clemson, Has No Negative Feelings Towards Dabo Swinney

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell previews the Seminoles matchup with the Tigers and says he holds no ill will towards Dabo Swinney regarding the controversy surrounding last season's cancelation.

While Mike Norvell is now in his second season at Florida State, he is just now gearing up for his first-ever game against Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.

Last season's scheduled matchup was cancelled just hours before kickoff, and created quite the stir due to some of Dabo Swinney's comments regarding the cancellation.

Swinney was adamant that his program had followed every safety protocol put in place by the ACC and that the game was not canceled due to the positive test, but rather the Florida State administration used that as an excuse to cancel the game.

However, in meeting with the media earlier this week, Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell attributed the controversy to comments made in the heat of the moment by a head coach who is passionate about his program.

“Last year’s situation was so unique in itself, there’s a lot of emotion," Norvell said. When you prepare for a game, and both sides, everybody wanted to play the game. There’s emotional comments that get made and all of that, but everybody is passionate about what we do. It’s one of the reasons, his passion that he has for his program and his players, that shows up, it’s evident and it’s why they’ve had the success that they’ve had. My passion for this program and the people that are in it and around it, I’ve got that too. That was one of those things that was a unique situation, but nothing that ever carries over or any additional thoughts.”

Instead, Norvell is more concerned with making plays against Brent Venables' defense, which once again is as stingy as any in the nation. The Tigers are giving up just 14.6 points per game, tied for third in the country.

“They do a great job," Norvell said. "They just don’t give up points. You get in the red-zone, they’re phenomenal in the red-zone. They don’t give up the explosive plays. They limit you in regards to that. Very sound in what they do. You look at probably the best tackling team that we’ve played throughout this season."

The Seminoles head coach detailed what it would take for his offense to have some success on the offensive side of the ball.

"You get the one-on-one matchups, when you are able to create a little bit of space, you have to make those guys miss," Norvell said. "You have to find a way to have the explosive play. You watch the game this past week where Pitt was able to hit a couple balls over the top on them to get in the end-zone, but it’s just a team that’s a challenge to sustain those long drives because they really tighten up well when you’re put in tough situations. They haven’t given up much this year, and it’s why they’re ranked where they’re ranked defensively.”

The story on Clemson this season, though, has been on the offensive side of the ball. The Tigers have struggled mightily, and at one point temporarily benched starting quarterback D.J. UIagalelei in the 27-17 loss to Pitt. It was a move that has led many to wonder what the Tigers' plan at quarterback is heading into the matchup with Florida State after Swinney was non-commital on a starter.

“Both those quarterbacks are talented," Norvell said. "I think they’ve shown flashes of that throughout their careers. D.J. obviously a little more opportunities. But I think as you go back and you look, they’ve had their shots. Whether it’s a dropped pass or a missed opportunity here or there, it’s kind of been a challenge for them at times."

The Tigers' ten-point loss to Pitt last weekend was the first time all season Clemson has been in a game against Power-5 competition that was decided by more than one possession and Norvell is expecting another close one this week in Death Valley.

"This year, they’ve had some challenging games," Norvell said. "You look at it, they found a way to win by playing complementary football, they’ve had a couple games where they’ve come up a little short where a play here or a play there happens to them. But it’s a very talented group. They do a very good job with all things they’re doing.”

