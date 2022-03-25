Following Spring Break, Clemson, Swinney Look to Complete 'Critical Moments'

Dabo Swinney has liked his team's makeup during spring ball.

The Tigers have been down a ton of likely starters and key pieces as several players work their way back from offseason surgeries and injuries, but he's liked Clemson's attitude, leadership and work ethic through the first nine practices.

Coming out of this week's spring break, though, there's still a lot to work on in the final six practices of the 2022 spring. Before the time off, the Tigers held a scrimmage and gave the coaches plenty to evaluate.

"For the coaches...we'll grade this tape, we'll get through all that and kind of button-up everything for the first nine practices and, and then kind of chart out what we need to do to get what we need to get done the next six practices," Swinney said. "We've got all the schedules and stuff done, but just kind evaluate the installation schedule moving forward.

When we come back, we got another full scrimmage, we got a half scrimmage and then we got the spring game. So we've got three of those six days, we get a chance to kind of play a little bit. So, you know, just a lot of teaching tapes, a lot of corrections."

Swinney likes having a week to break up the spring and give his players and coaches some time off to reset and rest.

"I've always liked that because you get guys banged up and then you have a couple of guys that have been out that we think we're gonna get back," Swinney said. "And then a couple of guys that have, you know, tweaked this or that, that have been out too that we hope to get back as well with little time off. So I think it's been good."

Swinney believes he'll get a look for the first time this spring at linebacker Sergio Allen (ankle) when practice resumes. He's also hoping tight end Jake Briningstool and receiver Troy Stellato, who both suffered injuries in practice, are back as well.

"By the time we get back hopefully we'll have more people available for our second scrimmage and hopefully have a good spring game," Swinney said. "These are critical moments."

The Tigers reconvene Sunday as a team and hit the practice field again Monday. They'll hold their second scrimmage on Wednesday. The annual Orange & White Spring Game is scheduled for April 9 at 1 p.m.

