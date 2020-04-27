AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Clemson Football Flashback: Tahj Boyd

Connor Watson

Tahj Boyd is a fan favorite Clemson quarterback of this generation, with him being the first big name quarterback of the Dabo era of Clemson Football. His time in Clemson consisted of huge bowl games, outstanding receivers, and progress to building the next great football program. He was a vital piece of the reason that Clemson is what it is today.

Boyd started his football career in Hampton, Virginia, winning two state championships in high school at Phoebus High School. Starting his Clemson career as a redshirt in 2009, in 2010 he was backup to Kyle Parker. In 2011, Boyd took over as the starting quarterback for the Tigers, the team instantly saw potential in his play. He took the team to a 10-4 record in his first starting season and made the Orange Bowl. The Tigers lost to West Virginia 70-33, ending their great season.

The next season however, Boyd came back with a vengeance. He led the team to an 11-2 record, securing a bowl game and the ACC player of the year award for himself. The 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl is one of the most memorable Clemson games of this century. It was an exciting game between the Tigers of LSU and Clemson.

Losing Sammy Watkins early in the game, Boyd took the game into his own hands and led his team to a thrilling victory with DeAndre Hopkins helping on the offensive side. The game came down to a comeback in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a fourth and 16 pass from Boyd to Hopkins to keep the drive alive and the game within reach. Chandler Catanzaro kicked a field goal at the end of the game as time expired, giving Clemson a one-point win over LSU. This win was a turning point in Clemson Football history. Many believe this was the start to the Clemson Football program that we all know today.

His senior year, Boyd led the Tigers to another 11-2 record, and an Orange Bowl placement against Ohio State. It was a 40-35 victory for Clemson, with Sammy Watkins being the MVP of the game. Boyd had five touchdowns in the game and also set a record for most yards in the Orange Bowl.

Boyd finished his career leading the Clemson Tigers in all-time passing yards and passing touchdowns. Even with great quarterbacks coming into the program after him, his numbers were able to stay as the top of the record books.

Boyd’s professional football career did not pan out as hoped. After being selected in the sixth round to the Jets but was released soon after. He played in the Canadian Football League for a while but soon decided he was done with football. He now does tons of work around the community, helping young kids work toward their dreams of becoming football players.

Tahj Boyd will be remembered by all Clemson Tiger fans as a hard worker who helped elevate this Clemson program to another level in his career.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Tigers NFL Draft Live Blog

Follow along with us, as former Clemson Tigers make the move they have dreamed about their entire lives in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Zach Lentz

by

SI Draft Tracker

Clemson's 5 Best Defensive Prospects for 2021 Draft

Clemson's offense has the more heralded NFL prospects, but the defensive players have a chance to make some noise and garner plenty of attention for the 2021 draft.

Brad Senkiw

Congress, the NCAA and Athlete Compensation Is a Battle Far From Over

Zach Lentz

Clemson Cancels All Athletic Camps, Summer Events Due to COVID-19

Clemson University officials continue to closely monitor COVID-19 and are actively engaged in daily planning in an effort to inform and reduce the risk to faculty, staff, students and visitors from the virus.

Press Release

Baseball Flashback: Tigers Hire Monte Lee

Monte Lee is hired by Clemson to replace Hall of Fame coach Jack Leggett

JP-Priester

Can Clemson Continue Their Elite QB Recruiting and Nab Caleb Williams?

The talented 6-2 dual-threat quarterback is much like many Clemson quarterbacks of the past.

Zach Lentz

Building the Clemson Offensive Line: Elite Players Needed

During the past two recruiting campaigns, Clemson signed a grand total of 10 offensive linemen. Despite that large total, the 2021 class needs to be a home run along the offensive line. The Tigers also need players willing to immediately buy into the Clemson mentality.

Brian Smith

Clemson's 5 Best Offensive Prospects for 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson could have another star-studded NFL draft in 2021 with several big-name prospects like Trevor Lawrence, Justyn Ross and Travis Etienne.

Brad Senkiw

K'Von Wallace: Hungry And Willing To Go Get It

Now that the waiting is over, former Clemson safety K'Von Wallace is ready to get after it in Philadelphia as an Eagle. He is already in love with the fans and and beyond grateful for the early support he's already getting.

JP-Priester

John Simpson Latest Tiger to Join Clemson-to-Raiders Pipeline

Tiger offensive guard eager to be a Raider, rejoin his former Clemson teammates in Las Vegas

Christopher Hall