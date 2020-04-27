Clemson Football Flashback: Tahj Boyd

Tahj Boyd is a fan favorite Clemson quarterback of this generation, with him being the first big name quarterback of the Dabo era of Clemson Football. His time in Clemson consisted of huge bowl games, outstanding receivers, and progress to building the next great football program. He was a vital piece of the reason that Clemson is what it is today.

Boyd started his football career in Hampton, Virginia, winning two state championships in high school at Phoebus High School. Starting his Clemson career as a redshirt in 2009, in 2010 he was backup to Kyle Parker. In 2011, Boyd took over as the starting quarterback for the Tigers, the team instantly saw potential in his play. He took the team to a 10-4 record in his first starting season and made the Orange Bowl. The Tigers lost to West Virginia 70-33, ending their great season.

The next season however, Boyd came back with a vengeance. He led the team to an 11-2 record, securing a bowl game and the ACC player of the year award for himself. The 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl is one of the most memorable Clemson games of this century. It was an exciting game between the Tigers of LSU and Clemson.

Losing Sammy Watkins early in the game, Boyd took the game into his own hands and led his team to a thrilling victory with DeAndre Hopkins helping on the offensive side. The game came down to a comeback in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a fourth and 16 pass from Boyd to Hopkins to keep the drive alive and the game within reach. Chandler Catanzaro kicked a field goal at the end of the game as time expired, giving Clemson a one-point win over LSU. This win was a turning point in Clemson Football history. Many believe this was the start to the Clemson Football program that we all know today.

His senior year, Boyd led the Tigers to another 11-2 record, and an Orange Bowl placement against Ohio State. It was a 40-35 victory for Clemson, with Sammy Watkins being the MVP of the game. Boyd had five touchdowns in the game and also set a record for most yards in the Orange Bowl.

Boyd finished his career leading the Clemson Tigers in all-time passing yards and passing touchdowns. Even with great quarterbacks coming into the program after him, his numbers were able to stay as the top of the record books.

Boyd’s professional football career did not pan out as hoped. After being selected in the sixth round to the Jets but was released soon after. He played in the Canadian Football League for a while but soon decided he was done with football. He now does tons of work around the community, helping young kids work toward their dreams of becoming football players.

Tahj Boyd will be remembered by all Clemson Tiger fans as a hard worker who helped elevate this Clemson program to another level in his career.