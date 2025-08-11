Former 5-Star 'Flashed' in Clemson's Saturday Scrimmage
After arriving at Clemson as a five-star recruit and top 50 player in the country, Tigers fans might have been surprised to see defensive lineman Vic Burley record just seven tackles over the past two seasons.
While those numbers may seem underwhelming, athletic success can depend as much on perfect timing as it does on talent and hard work
During his true freshman year, Burley suffered a knee injury in September that sidelined him for the rest of the season. The following year, he was the odd man out on a defensive front loaded with projected first-round picks and All-ACC talent.
This season, with former All-ACC defensive tackle Payton Page leaving for the NFL and former spot starter Tre Williams entering the transfer portal, Burley finally has a clear opportunity to make an impact on the Tigers’ defense
Despite the slow start to his collegiate career, he was one of the few players head coach Dabo Swinney singled out and praised after the team's scrimmage on Saturday
“The one guy that flashed for me was [Vic] Burley. He had a couple of sacks. It was really good to see him. He had a good spring and he’s had a good camp so far,” Swinney said. “It’s been good to see him flash.”
Burley’s athletic potential is apparent to anybody that has watched his high school tape, whether he was manhandling blockers and running down ball-carriers from ridiculous angles, or pummeling through defenders while serving as a lead blocker out of the backfield.
According to Clemson’s defensive tackles coach Nick Eason, Burley has paired his freakish athletic traits with a determined work ethic to make some impressive strides this offseason.
“The most improved has been Vic Burley," Eason said during Clemson’s Media Day. "I'm really proud of the way he's just really stepped up his game this offseason. He faced a lot of adversity early on in his career…With the amount of guys that were out this past spring, it gave him an opportunity to get better."
Well, he began to showcase improvements during the spring, Swinney mentioned that Burley displayed some consistency by also following that up with a strong summer.
“This spring was really the first time. We saw him, and we were like, OK, there it is. We saw flashes, and then he was hurt, and then he would be out,” Swinney said. “He missed a lot of time. So, he has had a good spring and a good summer. We need him to take that next step for us this year. He can do it.”
With projected top five picks Peter Woods and TJ Parker leading the way up front, Burley isn't expected to be the top player on the Tigers’ defense, but with a strong season, Burley could be a key piece on a defense that makes a deep CFP run.