Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Drops Bold Take on Jaguars
Former Clemson Tigers standout Trevor Lawrence has had a massive offseason from a personal perspective. While he hasn't lived up to the massive superstar hype yet in the NFL, he has shown the potential that made him one of the best college quarterbacks in recent history.
The Jacksonville Jaguars made the decision to commit to Lawrence long-term this offseason.
Despite questions about whether or not Lawrence was worth a massive contract extension, the Jaguars didn't bat an eye. They pulled the trigger on a monstrous five-year, $275 million deal.
Unfortunately, Lawernce and Jacksonville have not found much success on the field together. However, they have high hopes for the upcoming 2024 NFL season.
Recently, the 24-year-old quarterback spoke out and dropped a bold take about the Jaguars.
"I think this is definitely the best team that we've had here in my eyes, just at this point in the year from what I've seen. I feel very confident in that."
Lawrence also spoke out about his new contract and his mindset after getting that large of a deal.
“I’m not going to add any pressure to myself just based on getting this contract. It doesn’t really change what I expect of myself and what the team expects of me. Whether this got done or not, [Jaguars owner] Mr. [Shad] Khan, [General Manager] Trent [Baalke], [coach] Doug [Pederson], everyone, all the coaches expect me to play well and, like I said, to bring a championship here eventually. . . . Now that it’s done, it doesn’t really change that, but like I said, maybe from the outside it will a bit, but not for me.”
The young franchise quarterback is coming off of an up-and-down season in 2023. He dealt with some injury issues. Lawrence showed some signs of development, but also had a few disappointing numbers as well.
When everything was said and done, Lawrence completed 65.6 percent of his pass attempts for 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He also picked up 339 yards and four touchdowns.
Needless to say, Jacksonville is all-in on their young quarterback. They firmly believe that he will continue improving and developing into the superstar that he has been hyped as being.
It will be interesting to see what the 2024 season has in store for Lawrence. The former Clemson superstar needs to put together a big year and he has always played his best when the pressure is at its highest.
Everything seems to be trending towards him having a big year.