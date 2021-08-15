Trevor Lawrence Looks Sharp in Preseason Debut for Jaguars

While it was far from a perfect outing, former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked sharp in his first career start after being taken number-one overall in the NFL Draft.

Trevor Lawrence certainly looked the part in his NFL debut for the Jaguars on Saturday night.

After being selected with the top pick in the NFL Draft, there was no shortage of hype leading up to Lawrence's first NFL start against the Browns and while it certainly wasn't perfect, the former Clemson quarterback did not disappoint in his first taste of professional football.

Lawrence was sacked on his very first play from scrimmage, causing him to fumble, although he was able to recover the ball. The rookie out of Clemson would bounce right back, hitting on his first two pass attempts for a combined 18 yards, converting a 3rd and 9 in the process.

After two James Robinson runs, Lawrence would miss on two of his next three attempts, forcing the Jaguars to punt.

On the next Jacksonville possession, Lawrence hit Chris Manhertz for a five-yard gain on first down. After a coverage sack on second down, Lawrence would hit Matt Jones for a gain of 35 yards on a beautifully thrown ball down the left side of the field.

The Jaguars would eventually be stopped on downs in Cleveland territory and Lawrence's night was done.

Overall, the rookie quarterback completed 6-9 passes for 71 yards, and he did not turn the ball over. Lawrence was sacked twice, with the one fumble, that he recovered himself.

Overall, not a bad debut for the new face of the Jacksonville franchise, considering what the Browns have on defense, and the slew of new faces on the Jaguars offense.

Next up for Lawrence and the Jags is a road matchup against New Orleans on Monday, August 23.

