Former Clemson QB Cade Klubnik Enters First Preseason Contest With Media Buzz

There comes a time in August when scouts and media see big plays in NFL training camp and start speculating about results. Former Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik has been one of those players.

After being drafted in the fourth round back in April, Klubnik’s maturity from the four seasons he played with the Tigers was on display throughout rookie minicamp and training camp, which has happened over the last two weeks. Now, Jets media has promise that the former Clemson starter can translate to the NFL level.

However, Klubnik said he’s only getting better from something that he heard from his former head coach, Dabo Swinney.

“I remember Coach Swinney would say, ‘The best way to play football and get better at football is by playing football and to be really just thrown in the first and get live reps,’” he said on Thursday. “It’s been great and being able to learn and have success, have failure, and being able to come to the end of the day and always just learn. It’s been great.”

Throughout the offseason in New York, Klubnik has had signature performances and even flashy passes that lead to touchdowns. Most recently, this week, the Jets rookie was a part of the team’s joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, The Clemson alum made a big play for a touchdown to wow both coaches and media.

BEAUTIFUL 50+ yard bomb from rookie QB Cade Klubnik to Arian Smith for the TD 🚀



OH YEAH 🔥✈#Jets | 🎥 @nyjets pic.twitter.com/A2nl9Zbmtd — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 12, 2026

However, all of that was molded from his time in the Upstate, committing as one of Swinney’s best quarterback prospects in the Class of 2022.

Klubnik’s upbringing within the program saw him sit behind starter DJ Uiagalelei for a season before being thrust into one of Clemson’s biggest games of the season against North Carolina in the ACC Championship. From there, he won the starting job and never looked back.

It wasn’t a cockiness that had the quarterback ready for the moment though, it was a personal confidence. He sees that this summer as well as the Jets prepare to play their first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday night.

And the former Tiger is expected to see plenty of series, but he expects growing pains.

“I think, for me, you have to be confident stepping on the field,” he said, ‘and where the line is, that I would say, that you also have to be aware of where you’re at and humble enough to realize that I’m not where I want to be yet, and I need to get better.”

By the end of his Clemson career, Klubnik finished with over 11,000 passing yards, being one of four in program history to do so, as well as having the school record in pass attempts and completions.

While his collegiate journey might not have been complete with a national championship or Heisman trophy, a new one begins on Friday night at MetLife Stadium, and he will look to take advantage of it. But there’s not a cockiness coming from him, rather a quiet confidence that he had from his freshman season at Clemson.

“You are everything you’re going to be, but I’m not where I want to be yet,” he said. “But, I’m confident when I step on the field because I’m confident in the work that I’ve put in, the studying, that I’m just chasing to be the best I can be every day.”

Kickoff for Klubnik’s debut will be at 7 p.m. against Tampa Bay, and the game will be broadcast on NFL Network.