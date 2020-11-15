SI.com
AllClemson
Former Clemson Star Deshaun Watson Quietly On Hot Streak for Texans

Brad Senkiw

Deshaun Watson is balling out right now. 

You might not have noticed what the Houston Texans quarterback is doing because his team is currently 2-6 overall. They won't make the NFL playoffs or contend in the AFC South with Tennessee and Indianapolis. 

The former Clemson star and championship-winning QB won't get any MVP votes this season or earn many postseason accolades. In a lot of ways, it's going to be a lost year for him and the Texans as a franchise. 

While he got a massive extension a couple of months ago and joined the ranks of the highest-paid players in the game, Watson lost his head coach and general manager when Bill O'Brien was fired after an 0-4 start.

The Gainesville, Ga., native was handcuffed before the season even began. He lost his primary offensive weapon when O'Brien shipped former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins off to Arizona for running back David Johnson, who hasn't had a 100-yard rushing game this year. He's currently in concussion protocol and likely won't play against Cleveland on Sunday. 

Meanwhile, Hopkins has the fourth-most receptions in the league, and Will Fuller, who's struggled to stay healthy in his career, is Watson's only receiver who ranks in the top-35 in yards per catch.  

While the Texans made left tackle Laremy Tunsil their franchise anchor of the offensive line in the offseason, they still have one of the more underwhelming fronts in the NFL. Watson is known for holding onto the ball a long time to make something happen, but his line has certainly played a major role in the Texans having the sixth-highest sack percentage by an offense. 

They also have an aging defense that's allowing the fourth-most points per game in the league. 

But none of that has stopped Watson from doing his thing, which probably doesn't surprise Clemson fans. He was one of the most competitive and winningest QBs college football saw in the last decade. 

While Watson isn't drawing much attention, he's making it hard for defensive coordinators to draw up ways to stop him. In his first three games, Watson averaged 264 yards per game through the air. He threw four touchdowns with three interceptions and was sacked 13 times. 

Since Week 4, though, Watson has averaged 316.6 yards per contest with 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions in his last five games against the Vikings, Jaguars (twice), Titans and Packers. He had a streak of four consecutive contests with 300 or more passing yards, something he didn't do at all in his first three games. 

The sack rate has plummeted while his passing yards per attempt has been higher. He had three consecutive games of at least a 71 completion percentage. 

What does he have to show for it in the standings? Two wins over Jacksonville, one of the worst teams in the NFL. That's it. 

But Watson certainly hasn't quit. He ranks seventh in the league in passing yards per game and eighth in touchdown passes, which isn't bad considering the start against a tough schedule out of the gate. 

While the franchise is looking for a new direction, it's still getting its money's worth out of its star quarterback. 

