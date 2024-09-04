Former Clemson Star Takes Shot at Program in Now-Deleted Social Media Post
Coming into Week 1, the Clemson Tigers had a massive opportunity to silence all the doubters and prove they could hang with one of the best teams in the country when they took on preseason No. 1 ranked Georgia.
Pulling off the upset would have been a massive step in the right direction for this team after they finished below double-digit wins last year for the first time since 2010 in the Dabo Swinney era.
While they looked up to the task early, going into the locker room trailing 6-0 at halftime, the wheels completely fell off in the second half as they were trounced 34-3.
It was an embarrassing state of affairs as the offense was completely shut down and junior quarterback Cade Klubnik delivered another forgettable performance. That has allowed many of the critics to jump all over Clemson and Swinney, taking aim at the current state of the program.
Well, it turns out the fanbase isn't the only ones who are frustrated with what happened on Saturday.
Former Tigers star and all-time great, DeAndre Hopkins, ripped Clemson in a now-deleted social media post that stated, "Clemson has all these playmakers but only 3 points. Something has to change."
That's been the basis of criticism levied at Swinney with his refusal to utilize the transfer portal or embrace NIL that has caused them to regress in terms of recruiting, and created a clear gap between themselves and the top teams in the country.
Once a dominant program, Clemson looked far from that in their game against Georgia.
Hopkins was one of the players who catapulted the Tigers into the elite status they had operated under for many years.
Coming in as part of the 2010 recruiting class, the wide receiver emerged as a star immediately when catching 52 balls for 637 yards and four touchdowns during his freshman season. That output increased every year until he put up eye-popping stats of 1,405 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in his final season before departing for the NFL.
Hopkins was a catalyst in putting Clemson on the national map under Swinney, finishing his career with the all-time program records in receiving yards (3,020) and receiving touchdowns (27). And while they weren't yet competing for championships while he was there, they won their first ACC title in 2011.
His comments echo how many in the fanbase feels.
It's alarming to see how far the Tigers have fallen in just a short amount of time as the college football landscape has changed around them.
Still, it should be pointed out that, even though this was an ugly loss in Week 1, Clemson isn't eliminated from contending or the ACC championship this season that would earn them an automatic berth into the CFP if they win.
There is plenty for them to work on, but there is a lot of season remaining.