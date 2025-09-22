Lions vs. Ravens Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 3
Monday Night Football in Week 3 should feature a ton of points, as the Baltimore Ravens host the Detroit Lions with a chance for both teams to move to 2-1 in the 2025 season.
These are two of the best offenses in the NFL, as they rank No. 1 (Baltimore) and No. 3 (Detroit) in points per game, with both teams averaging well over 30 points per contest. Detroit scored 52 points in a Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears, and a bunch of players found the end zone in that matchup.
Now, bettors get a chance to hit some anytime touchdown scorer picks in this Week 3 clash, with the total set at a whopping 52.5.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite anytime TD bets, including a pick for Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Lions vs. Ravens
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- David Montgomery Anytime TD (+115)
- DeAndre Hopkins Anytime TD (+370)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime TD (+130)
David Montgomery Anytime TD (+115)
David Montgomery is one of the few players listed as plus money in this game that I believe is a surefire bet to find the end zone.
Last season, Montgomery scored 12 times in 14 games, and he’s already scored one touchdown in the 2025 season.
While Jahmyr Gibbs is the lead back in this offense, Montgomery has seen his fair share of looks around the goal line, and he’s gotten 11 carries in each game this season. Overall, the Lions running back has 27 touches despite playing just 38.1 percent of the team’s snaps.
I think he’s worth a look against a Baltimore team that has given up three rushing scores and 4.2 yards per carry in the 2025 season.
DeAndre Hopkins Anytime TD (+370)
Has De’Andre Hopkins turned back the clock?
The five-time Pro Bowler has found the end zone twice in the 2025 season, and nearly caught two scores in Week 2 despite only being targeted twice by Lamar Jackson.
Hopkins is set at nearly 4/1 odds since he’s only seen four targets through two games, but he’s caught all of those passes for 99 yards and two scores despite playing just 26.2 percent of the team’s snaps.
D-Hop has become a red-zone threat for the Ravens, and he may be worth a look at this price in a game that figures to be a shootout on Monday.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime TD (+130)
After a three-score game in Week 2, Amon-Ra St. Brown is a must bet at plus money in Week 3.
The star wideout was targeted 11 times by Jared Goff in Week 2, and he should be able to cause some problems against a Ravens defense that allowed over 40 points to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.
St. Brown found the end zone 12 times in the 2024 season, and he’s the clear No. 1 option in the passing game for Goff and company. With some of the other top players in this game set at minus odds to score, St. Brown offers a little more value in Week 3.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.