Former Clemson Star Traded by Vikings to Dallas Cowboys
Andrew Booth Jr. is a former standout cornerback for the Clemson Tigers. He had gone on to be a piece in the defensive secondary for the Minnesota Vikings at the NFL level.
However, he was traded on Friday.
According to a report from Kevin Seifert of ESPN, the Vikings have traded Booth to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Nahshon Wright.
Booth was drafted by Minnesota with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He was expected to develop into a star at the NFL level. While he hasn't been bad, he has not reached the level of play that was expected from him.
Throughout his first first two seasons in the NFL, Booth has played in 23 games. He has racked up 20 total tackles to go along with a defended pass.
Despite the slow start to his career, it's clear the Cowboys believe he has untapped potential. They are bringing him in to let their coaching staff, led by defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, work with him and try to help him reach his ceiling.
During his career with Clemson, Booth was a major standout star.
He played three years with the Tigers, ending up with 68 total tackles, a sack, five interceptions, and nine defended passes.
Now, he'll have a chance to turn his NFL career around. If he is able to unlock his potential, Dallas will be getting a steal. Booth has elite physical ability and showed at Clemson some of what he's capable of producing.
As is the case with all former Tigers players at the NFL level, Clemson fans will be rooting for Booth to figure everything out with his new team.