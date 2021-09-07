C.J. Spiller: From Nervous Clemson Freshman to College Football Hall of Fame

C.J. Spiller will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on December 7 and the former Clemson running back said just the thought of being inducted is something he has yet to wrap his head around.

C.J. Spiller is one of the most iconic names in the history of the Clemson Football program.

The former first-round NFL draft pick and current running backs coach of the Tigers had a storied four-year career (2006-09) at Clemson. He was one of college football's most feared players, as evidenced by his 21 career touchdowns covering at least 50 yards.

Spiller still holds ACC single-season and career records for all-purpose yards, posting 2,680 in 2009 and finishing his career with 7,588, still third in FBS history. He gained 3,547 rushing yards, 1,420 receiving yards, 569 punt return yards and 2,052 kickoff return yards. No player in ACC history was within 1,700 career all-purpose yards of Spiller until this year, when Travis Etienne finished his career with 6,894 yards, still 694 yards shy of Spiller’s mark.

For those efforts, Spiller will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on December 7, an honor the former running back is still trying to wrap his head around.

"Still trying to wrap my mind around it," Spiller told the media on Tuesday. "I truly don't think is really not gonna hit me until December 7. It truly is an honor to be with so many great players and coaches, but I really haven't had too much downtime to think about the magnitude of it, being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame."

Spiller arrived in Clemson as a nervous freshman in the summer of 2006. A small-town kid from Lake Butler, Florida, Spiller was a five-star prospect. Despite not having the advantage of enrolling early, the young running back was determined to earn the respect of his teammates from day number one, knowing nothing would be handed to him.

"Yeah, I was nervous," Spiller said. "You're always anxious because you come in as a highly recruited guy, people want to know that you can do it on this level. The main thing for me was just going out there just being myself. It was my first time being away from home in a long time. So, all those emotions was piling in, but once I stepped on the practice field, I mean to me is it's all about football."

"All the outside stuff, that stuff don't even phase me. I don't even worry about that stuff. My focus was on how can I get better. How can I get better as a player. How can I help my team win. But at first, it was all about gaining the respect of your teammates, because that's what you have to do as a freshman. They don't care if you was a one-star or five-star. It's all about gaining their respect and I had the right perspective on that."

After his storied career at Clemson, Spiller went onto spend eight years in the NFL. He will be just the eighth Tiger to be selected into the College Football Hall of Fame, but just the fourth player.

Of the 5.47 million individuals who have played college football, only 1,038 players and 223 coaches have been immortalized in the Hall, including those slated for induction in the Class of 2021. Selection to the Hall of Fame puts those who earn the distinction in the top 0.02 percent of those who have played or coached college football.

"So many guys go play the sport, so many great coaches," Spiller said. Still so many great players that deserve to be in, so going in, it truly is an honor for me. For our University, for our fans and my family, for my supporters that have been with me since day one. So it's gonna be a remarkable night. Looking forward to it amongst family and friends."

