Former Clemson Tigers DT Locks In Four Transfer Portal Visits

As the transfer portal continues to heat up with more than 2,000 players in the cycle as of Jan. 3, plenty of transfers are locking in visits, including former Clemson Tigers .

One of those players is defensive tackle Stephiylan Green , who has scheduled visits to four programs over the next two weeks, as first reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

He is rated as a three-star transfer prospect and ranks as the No. 87 overall player and the No. 7 defensive lineman, according to On3’s rankings .

NEWS: Clemson transfer DL Stephiylan Green tells @On3Sports that 4 schools are standing out as transfer destinations



The No. 5 DL in the On3 Portal Rankings is set to visit each:



LSU: 1/4-1/5

Texas A&M: 1/6-1/7

USC: 1/8-1/10

Green will open his slate in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, from Jan. 4-5, followed by a trip to Texas A&M the following two days. He’ll then head west to visit USC from Jan. 8-10 before wrapping up his tour in Miami in the final days of the transfer portal’s 15-day window.

The 290-pound tackle is one of four Clemson interior defensive linemen departing the program this offseason and the second to do so via the transfer portal.

The others include starters Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart , both of whom have declared for the NFL Draft, along with redshirt junior Caden Story , who has also entered the transfer portal.

Green’s Tenure in Clemson

Originally part of Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class , the four-star recruit and Rome, Georgia, native entered Clemson as more of a developmental prospect with high upside.

As a true freshman in 2023, Green appeared in just two games, taking the opportunity to develop and redshirt, preserving an extra year of eligibility for times like this.

Over the course of the offseason, the redshirt freshman built increasing confidence and exploded in the 2024 spring game, with aspirations to see more snaps in defensive line rotations in the coming season.

Those aspirations came to fruition, as Green piled up 16 tackles , 2.5 for a loss and one sack on his way to earning a Second-team Freshman All-American selection by The Athletic .

Coming off career numbers and a breakout season the year prior, Green was expected to contribute heavily behind Capehart and Woods this past season, expectations he met by delivering the strongest season of his career despite injury limitations. Through 10 games played, he racked up 18 tackles, 2.5 for a loss and 2.5 sacks.

While Green was expected to return to Clemson in 2026, he will instead explore his options in the transfer portal after finishing the season sidelined by injury, which forced him to miss the Pinstripe Bowl.

Luckily, the Tigers have been getting active in the transfer portal more than ever to begin the window, as Dabo Swinney and company are in talks with four defensive tackles as of now, hosting West Georgia transfer Kourtney Kelly for a visit in the coming days.