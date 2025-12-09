Clemson Tigers Transfer Portal Tracker, RB Adds Name Into Portal

The NCAA transfer portal opens for college football on Jan. 2, but players around the country whose seasons have ended have already announced their intentions to enter.

The Clemson Tigers will be using the portal, looking to fill position needs following a strong number of seniors and players who will be heading to the NFL Draft. Head coach Dabo Swinney has hit the ground running with the Early Signing Period, but he will look to build.

Clemson will look to get back to the College Football Playoff next season, looking to get back to the top of the ACC after a 7-5 season, one of the worst in Swinney's tenure with the Tigers. Especially with a Week 1 matchup against LSU, Swinney will look to hit the ground running quickly.

Swinney has expressed his interest in looking for more quality through the portal, potentially seeing more acquisitions than last season, when he brought in only three players with experience.

We'll keep tabs on all the players that are entering the transfer portal from Clemson, outgoing, as well as players who announce their intentinons, and eventually sign, with the Tigers from the portal, incoming.

Clemson Tigers Transfer Portal Incoming (0)

N/A

Clemson Tigers Transfer Portal Outgoing (3)

10/3: Defensive back Shelton Lewis entered the portal, according to On3's Larry Williams, using his redshirt to sit out for the remainder of the season to keep his year of eligibility. After Clemson's 1-3 start, he decided to make the move, have two years of eligibility remaining.

12/3: Linebacker Dee Crayton announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, according to On3's Larry Williams. The redshirt sophomore has been a reserve linebacker over the last three seasons. He finished with five total tackles this season, playing 79 defensive snaps. He will have two years of eligibility remaining for whatever teams he moves to next.

12/9: Running back Keith Adams Jr. is reportedly expected to enter the transfer portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Adams has been a reserve running back over the last four seasons, recording 2 touchdowns during his Clemson career while finishing with 274 total rushing yards over his tenure. He will have one year of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

Clemson Tigers on SI will continue to provide consistent coverage over the course of the offseason. Stay tuned for more decisions when they come.