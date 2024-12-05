Former Clemson Tigers Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Placed on IR After Dirty Hit
Former Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a massive hit last week that has resulted in him being placed on injured reserve, likely ending his season.
As the Tigers get set for a big matchup against the SMU Mustangs in the ACC Title Game with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line, some unfortunate news came out regarding their former star quarterback.
Lawrence suffered a dirty hit from Azeez Al-Shaair of the Houston Texans last Sunday that left the former Tiger motionless on the ground with a concussion. Al-Shaair was ejected from the game and has been suspended for three games following the hit, but the injury to Lawrence will likely end his season.
With just a few games to go for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their season all but over, there is no need to rush their franchise quarterback back after suffering a major hit to the head.
Hopefully, Lawrence continues to get well and healthy over the next few weeks into the offseason, but it would be shocking to see him back on the field this season.
In 2024, Lawrence has had a down season, as he missed some time with other injuries as well this year. This campaign, he has totaled 2,045 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
The talented quarterback from Clemson has been fairly durable throughout his young career up until this point, and him missing the rest of the season would be a shame to see considering how it happened.
At just 25 years old, the future is still very bright for Lawrence, but he hasn’t quite lived up to the expectations of being the No.1 overall pick.
So far in his NFL career, the former Clemson star has totaled a quarterback rating of 85, as he has been good, but not great. Hopefully, this scary injury to his head is just a bump in the road of what could be a very long and successful career.