Former Clemson Tigers Star Set To Become Best NFL Free Agent This Offseason
As the Clemson Tigers navigate through a busy offseason, some of their players are getting set to make the jump to the NFL.
As the program prepares for 2025, they will be returning a lot of key players. however, some of their seniors will be turning professional to join some of the other greats from teams of the past.
One of the top players from Clemson currently playing in the NFL is Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. The former Tigers star has been an excellent receiver since coming into the league a few years ago after being drafted by the Bengals.
At Clemson, Higgins was an outstanding talent and there’s no surprise he has been as good as he is in the NFL. With the Tigers in his junior year, he totaled 59 receptions, 1,167 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. Even though he only played for three years, one of which was in a small role as a freshman, Higgins has proven to be one of the best wide receivers in program history.
Some of the young wide receivers for the Tigers will be trying to follow in his footsteps, especially Antonio Williams. The talented wide receiver will be returning for another season, and he surely has his eyes set on some of Higgins’ records.
For Higgins, after a great start to his career, he will be hitting free agency this spring.
ESPN.com recently ranked the best free agents set to become available and he was first.
Even though he has been on the same team as Ja’Marr Chase, who is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, the former second-round pick has been able to establish himself as a No. 1-caliber wide receiver.
In 12 games last year, he totaled 73 receptions, 911 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. These are some extremely impressive numbers considering he missed five games due to injury.
At just 25 years old, he will be hitting the market at a great age and should get a massive contract. There will be plenty of suitors for his services, unfortunately his time with Cincinnati is likely over due to them having to pay Chase.
Being ranked as the top free agent is certainly high praise and Higgins deserves it.