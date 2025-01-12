Former Clemson Tigers Star Honored With Prestigious Award at Annual Banquet
The Clemson Tigers held their annual football banquet over the weekend, which included handing out awards for the season that was just completed.
The most prestigious honor handed out is the Brian Dawkins Lifetime Achievement Award. Every year, head coach Dabo Swinney presents “... the honor to a former Clemson player who has consistently demonstrated the qualities of leadership, community service and others that are consistent with excellence since graduating from the Clemson program,” as shared by CU Athletic Communications on Tigers Net.
To be eligible to receive the award, the person needs to be out of school for 10 years. After a 16-year NFL career that included nine Pro Bowl appearances, Dawkins was the first recipient of the award in 2013.
This year, it was former defensive back Coty Sensabaugh who was the recipient of the award and deservingly so.
On the field with the Tigers, he was a standout performer, going from an unheralded and lightly regarded recruit to a key member of some stellar defensive units. He redshirted as a freshman before playing in 52 career games.
Sensabaugh recorded 97 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, four interceptions and 14 passes defended. He performed at a high enough level that the Tennessee Titans selected him in the fourth round, No. 115 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft.
He played 105 games across his eight seasons as a professional, but it is the work he did off the field for which he will remembered most.
He was one of five NFL players to receive the Daily Point of Light Tribute Award in 2017, which recognizes volunteer service in the philanthropic community.
Several partnerships with fundraisers and organizations have been participated in as well. Even his wedding, where he married his wife Dominique, who also graduated from Clemson, was a fundraising effort.
Instead of giving gifts, guests were asked to contribute to Soles4Souls. They didn’t take a honeymoon either, opting to instead distribute shoes to those in need in the Domincan Republic.
The Tigers’ P.A.W. Journey program and the Sensabaugh Family Foundation are just a few of the other community-focused things they take part in, as Coty and his wife embody everything the Brian Dawkins Lifetime Achievement Award was made for.
Sensabaugh follows former standout linebacker Levon Kirkland as the award recipient, as he was recognized in 2023.
Several current players were also recognized for their work on the field, as the night was full of presentations honoring those accomplishments.